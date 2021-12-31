Fears schools will suffer a delayed return in January as Boris Johnson urged to reduce isolation to 5 days

SCHOOLS could face delayed returns in January if Boris Johnson does not reduce Covid isolation to five days to get teachers back to their desks, experts fear.

The Prime Minister has been urged to do all he can to ensure that students do not miss out on any vital face-to-face learning due to staff isolation at home.

School leaders have already warned that staffing levels will be “very difficult” when the new term begins – meaning home learning could make a comeback for thousands of children.

Calls to end isolation follow a series of overwhelmingly positive studies that have shown Omicron to be milder than other strains, with UK’s first official report showing the risk of hospitalization is 50 to 70 % lower than that of Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and offer the best chance of weathering the pandemic, health officials have repeatedly said.

Any extension of the Christmas holidays in schools would be a nightmare for parents.

Working moms and dads might have no choice but to pay for child care, work from home, or even take time off all together.

Some primary and secondary schools have already sent children home armed with textbooks and laptops just in case understaffing forces them into a self-prescribed shutdown.

Any interruption in teaching is likely until at least Easter – and retired teachers are urged to return to work to help fill.

Earlier this week, the United States reduced its isolation period to five days for people who test positive for Covid but show no symptoms or who are already recovering.

The influential chairman of the education select committee, Robert Halfon, said: “All the energies of the education ministry and Boris should be aimed at keeping children in school.

“If reducing isolation days like the US has done makes a difference and prevents schools from being closed, that should be the number one priority.

“We keep talking about protecting the NHS, which I fully agree with, but what about also protecting our children’s future?

“If the catch-up programs are working, the last thing we need is to send the kids home. “

As it is, people who receive negative lateral flow results on the sixth and seventh days of their self-isolation period – with tests performed 24 hours apart – no longer have to stay home for 10 full days.

Sir John Bell, professor of medicine at the University of Oxford and member of the Vaccine Task Force, also supported reducing isolation.

He told Times Radio: I have to say that the British people are now the most experienced and efficient users of lateral flow tests than anyone else on the planet.

Everyone did tests, the children did tests, health workers did tests, and people on the streets did tests.

So we should probably use this to our advantage, especially if the quarantine measures we have now, which are a pretty crass tool, actually mean that some of our key essential services can’t work.

Health Minister Gillian Keeganon confirmed on Tuesday that the government is considering five-day isolation, instead of the current seven.

She said: “We have considered this, which is why very recently we went from 10 days to seven days.

“So today, if your test is negative on the sixth day and the seventh day, your period of isolation will end. So that’s what we have done for the moment. “

KEEP CHILDREN IN THE CLASSROOM

NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson said a decision to reduce the period from seven to five days was a “risk judgment” for the government to make.

He said that Covid’s absences were “clearly now having a significant impact” on the entire economy and parts of the healthcare service.

Mr Hopson added: “If staff absence rates increase, the pressure for a change in the period of isolation will inevitably increase as well.”

Mr Hopson added: “This amounts, as always, to a risk judgment that the government will have to take.

“And every day will bring more data and more evidence that will allow a better decision.

“But events (eg, pressure on NHS care) can force the timing of a decision.”

The monumental deployment of the jab in the UK saved New Years Eve, with no new measures introduced until January 1.

The Prime Minister – speaking for the first time since the Christmas holidays – insisted yesterday that the growing number of vaccines in the UK is the reason England can afford a December without rules .

But he begged the unvaccinated few to get their first, second or booster NOW to avoid lockdown after Jan.1 – as Omicron cases continue to skyrocket.

Speaking during a visit to a vaccination center, the Prime Minister insisted: “We can proceed as we are.

“But there is a reason, and only one reason why we are able to do this.

“And that’s because such a large proportion of the British public have come forward to get the vaccine and in particular to get boosted.

“We made about 32.5 million boosters, maybe more.

“And it allows us to celebrate the New Year with the caution that we are.”

Asked how England escaped the same post-Christmas Covid crackdown that hit Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the PM said the incredible deployment of the jab was at to thank.

But he stressed that more hits to the guns are needed to “really finish this job” by 2022.

He also warned that up to 90% of people in intensive care with Covid are needle-free or without a booster.

The prime minister’s call to arms echoes that of the health secretary, who announced on Monday that no legally binding lockdown measures would be implemented until January 1.

But Sajid Javid stressed that the British should “be careful”, take a lateral flow and celebrate outside or in a well-ventilated room – as he urged everyone to get vaccinated if they can to avoid a peak hospitalizations.

Government insiders have claimed local lockdowns will NOT make a comeback – but a decision on national restrictions may still be just a few DAYS away.