FJR asks Wahidin Halim’s legal advisor for clarification on Jokowi’s name input to work





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – The Jokowi Volunteer Forum (JJF), which is made up of various volunteer bodies, regrets the statement by Banten Governor Wahidin Halim’s lawyer who implicated President Joko Widodo or Jokowi in his dispute with the workers. As we know, the governor of Banten criminalized the workers who protested by demanding a living wage. Banten governor attorney Asep Abdullah Busro said the reporting action was taken because he had received instructions from President Jokowi and National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo. JDR figures admitted to being surprised by this statement. Because President Jokowi is known to be very close to the workers’ movement. The president of the General Assembly of Labor Volunteers of Jokowi Mudhofir Khamid asked the lawyer of the governor of Banten to rectify the statement and not to oppose the labor movement against President Jokowi. “We really understand how well President Jokowi’s relations with the trade union movement are,” he said at his press conference in Jakarta on Thursday (12/30/2021). Mudhofir described the relationship between President Jokowi and the President of the Confederation of All Indonesian Trade Unions (KSPSI) Andi Gani Nena Wea as very close. For apart from being a Labor president, Andi Gani is also known as the general chairman of the Friends of Jokowi’s Labor Volunteers who fought together from the 2012 DKI regional elections to the 2019 presidential election. So, Mudhofir said, President Jokowi and National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo are highly unlikely to intervene in the ongoing judicial process. “Therefore, we ask for clarification on the statement of the lawyer of the governor of Banten Wahidin Halim so as not to arbitrarily drag President Jokowi into the conflict,” he explained. On this occasion, FRJ also called for this problem to be addressed through a restorative justice approach. This was done, Mudhofir said, in the interest of humanitarian principles. “As a leader, the governor is like a father to the workers. He must have an attitude of listening and forgiveness,” he said. ** #IngatPesanIbu Wear a mask, wash your hands with soap, keep your distance, and avoid crowds. Always take care of your health, do not get infected and take care of our family. # sudahdivaksintetap3m #vaksinmelindungikitasemua

As part of Labor Day, President Jokowi visited thousands of shoe factory workers in Cikupa, Tangerang, Banten.

