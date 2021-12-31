2021 has been a year of many security firsts for Pakistan. But Biden still hasn’t called





Summing up the year of Pakistan in one word can be a difficult question, but not for those who killed 2021 with their charm and scared with their talent. There were historic events that have never happened before, new partnerships sealed the show, and there were inventions that even inventors did not know about. If January was remembered for the nationwide blackout, it was August that shed strategic light on Pakistan’s western border.

Read also: Imran Khan defends the Taliban against the education of women. Pakistanis say get educated

A talent that scared many

Tired of the inflation in Pakistan, now was the time for some musical magic to capture the horrors of tabdeeli (change). And how. 12-year-old Ali Haider lyrically destroyed the corruption-free New Pakistan farce when Prime Minister Imran Khan was in cahoots with the corrupt.

Sadda PM Tareen ji da chota pai ae (our PM is Tareen’s younger brother), sang Haider, exposing the flaws of the tabdeeli projecting the sugar scandal involving PM’s close aide Jahangir Tareen and how his own choirs are hidden while only opponents are prosecuted. ThePandora Papers in its investigation highlighted how Prime Minister Imran Khan promised a new Pakistan, but members of his inner circle secretly displaced millions overseas. Haider also spoke about the Prime Minister’s sister, Aleema Khan, who claimed to have become a millionaire with a sewing machine, a claim that also got Pakistan into 9gag.

Baji Aleema bhaiya kahe hain tumne nahin ghabrana, lootay ge mil ke, khaey ge mil ke, Imran ka hai tarana (we will plunder and plunder together, is the hymn of Imrans).

Ali Haider is the exciting chhoti mein bada bombhe. It started with a viral video in front of Minar-e-Pakistan and now has a studio version of histabdeelisong.

Not to mention Sabun mehenga ho jaey to aap ne lagana nahin, aap ne ghabrana nahin (Stop using soap when the prices go up, don’t worry) Pakistani artist Saad Alavis scathingly comments on the troubles of our time.

Never heard of Indian rapper and YouTuber Om Prakash Mishra? Don’t worry, Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has you covered. In the chilling revelation, we were told that Om Prakash Mishra, who sang Bol NaAunty, was in charge of the New Zealand cricket team which left Pakistan on the pretext of safety in September. Brain Mishra scared New Zealanders not with his loud singing, but by creating email addresses. That this mystery was solved within hours gives hope in a country that has yet to uncover the brains of a few of its murdered prime ministers.

Then there was the talent of the TV show hosts. We wondered about the Formula of a Formula 1 car, how many people can sit in it and if it runs on gasoline. Or another TV host laughed when a panelist said that Sindh bananas fell short of bananas in Mumbai and Dhaka.

Also read: Pakistani economy is down, but Islamabad clearly has access to other shady funds

Charming delinquents

If you thought in Pakistan that being on the same page meant the army chief and the prime minister were best friends, you were wrong. In 2021, we found out that Imran Khan was General Qamar JavedBajwas boss and not his best friend. Sorry? Do not be. Never forget that the good general was in line to get his egg omelette from his plate, which he ate with his own fork. A heartbreaking charm indeed.

The end of December also marks a year in which US President Joe Biden ghosts Prime Minister Imran Khan. We still don’t know why. Repeated trials, tips and trends later, there is still no POTUS phone call from Biden Mujhe Call Karo, Pakistan’s national security adviser complaining about White House no calls, PMO putting posters of other calls, to PM asked in every interview, Yo, why Biden notcallyou ?, withhimreplying, hes a busy man.

Of course, Pakistan decided not to come to the Bidens Democracy Summit.

Absolutely not were the magic words of the year. And call or no call, no one could stop Imran Khan from being the leader of a not-so-free world. All because of the charm offensive. The victory of the Taliban in Afghanistan comes back to us like that of Pakistan. You know how we like to win. Don’t worry, everything will be fine, that’s the deal, even though the realities on the ground in Afghanistan are harsh. Khan has convinced the world how good the Afghan Taliban are, even if it requires shaping the history of the Haqqanis, calling the Pashtuns xenophobic, and saying that girls who don’t get an education in Afghanistan are just part of it. of the culture. From the United Nations to the Organization of Islamic Countries, Pakistan remains the spokesperson for the Afghan Taliban. Expect this to continue into 2022.

Also Read: Pakistan Won’t Succeed In Science And Technology Even Until The 22nd Century. Blame ideology

The first to anything

This year Pakistan has gone higher and higher with its first policy of change. Bhang is now considered to be what the game-changing murginomy with desi chicken, eggs, sheep and goats once was. Luckily, the new policy will take off with billions of dollars in promises and a sovereign foreign policy. Wait and watch. With the bhangcomes, Pakistan’s very first national security policy and the promise to focus on geoeconomics rather than geopolitics. Now, when garlic can bead (ginger), international pornstars can make films for the cause of Kashmir and ShalwarKameez bank can bring the electronic revolution, then 2022 will be the very first.

The author is a Pakistani freelance journalist. His Twitter handle is @nailanayat. Opinions are personal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/opinion/letter-from-pakistan/2021-was-a-year-of-many-firsts-for-pakistan-bhang-to-security-but-biden-still-hasnt-called/792212/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos