PM Modi shares 21 moments on New Years Eve





First published on December 31, 2021, 13:41 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared 21 key moments of the year 2021 that show his commitment with people from all walks of life. We will take a look. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared 21 key moments of the year 2021 that show his commitment with people from all walks of life. We will take a look. Picture: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets young friends in the Prime Minister’s office. Photo courtesy of the Prime Minister’s website Image: A young girl greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to West Bengal. Photo courtesy of the Prime Minister’s website Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets a Divyang during his visit to his constituency of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Photo courtesy of the Prime Minister’s website Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing an evening meeting at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence in New Delhi. Photo courtesy of the Prime Minister’s website Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes notes during his weekly Cabinet meeting in New Delhi. Photo courtesy of the Prime Minister’s website Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. Photo courtesy of the Prime Minister’s website Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rashtrapati Bhawan to attend a program. Also pictured is Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Photo courtesy of the Prime Minister’s website Image: Acharya Shree Jitendriyapriyadasji Swamiji Maharaj, spiritual leader of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan blessing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo courtesy of the Prime Minister’s website Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sits in the back row during a “Chintan Satra” with his Council of Ministers at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan. Photo courtesy of the Prime Minister’s website Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a ferry during his visit to his constituency in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Photo courtesy of the Prime Minister’s website Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Padma Shri Tulasi Gowda at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The 70-year-old Halakki tribal woman from Karnataka has planted more than 30,000 saplings. Photo courtesy of the Prime Minister’s website Image: Prime Minister Narendra addresses a rally during the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Photo courtesy of the Prime Minister’s website Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving the blessing of a 105-year-old farmer and Padma Shri Pappammal ji award winner in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Photo courtesy of the Prime Minister’s website Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the birth of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, at the Victoria Memorial. Photo courtesy of the Prime Minister’s website Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with members of the armed forces during his visit to Diwali at Nowshera, Rajouri border post, line of control. Photo courtesy of the Prime Minister’s website Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with members of the women’s hockey team during an organized interaction at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. Photo courtesy of the Prime Minister’s website Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a lighter moment with CEOs in the private equity and venture capital industry. Photo courtesy of the Prime Minister’s website Image: Members of the minority community meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Photo courtesy of the Prime Minister’s website Image: A moving moment during Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ interaction with beneficiaries of government programs in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Photo courtesy of the Prime Minister’s website Image: A beautiful moment during Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ interaction with beneficiaries of various government programs in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Photo courtesy of the Prime Minister’s website Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted by Pope Francis in Vatican City. Following his meeting, the Prime Minister said the Pope’s feelings for the country were “unparalleled”. Photo courtesy of the Prime Minister’s website

