Up to 9.5 MILLION Eligible Over 18s in England Still Have Not Received Complementary Vaccine

Millions of eligible people in England have not received their Covid booster dose, official figures show as the Prime Minister and Health Secretary insist the third target dose has been reached.

Boris Johnson boasted today that the government had met its goal of offering a Covid booster to all adults by the New Year after 28.1 million third doses were distributed.

But vaccination figures show that 9.5 million people in the country who received a double injection in late September – and therefore eligible for their third dose – have not yet shown up for a vaccine.

Mr Johnson told the nation on a TV show earlier this month that all eligible adults in England will have the chance to get their booster before the New Years.

No10 and the NHS then made it clear that their aim was to invite Britons eligible for a vaccine before the end of the year, rather than delivering those doses.

But the follow-up jabs are the government’s key plan to cut hospitalizations and deaths during the ongoing Omicron wave, prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed and avoid further restrictions.

NHS bosses said while it was ‘encouraging’ to see people come forward for their vaccines, some vaccination clinics were only a third full as cases of the Omicron variant continued to rise rapidly .

And the country’s top doctor said the vaccine rollout has been quite slow over the holiday season, which has been frustrating for staff.

Brits took to Twitter to say the target had only been met because the wording was adults would be offered a booster.

Boris Johnson last night urged everyone to pass a New Years resolution to help keep the nation safe from lockdown

More than 28 million people in England received their booster dose on December 29, but 9.4 million eligible people by that date had not yet received their supplement injection.

Data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that 58.3% of UK over 12s have now had three goats, while 90% have had a vaccine and 82.4% are double vaccinated.

Data from the UK Health Security Agency shows 37.6 million people in England have been struck twice as of September 29.

But on December 29, three months later, when those people were eligible for a third hit, only 28.1 million had received a triple hit, meaning 9.5 million eligible people have yet to come forward.

Some of those who did not come forward are said to have caught Covid within the past month, meaning they had to wait 28 days between testing positive and getting a booster dose.

Although experts and ministers said two doses were not enough to protect against Omicron and keep the NHS from being overwhelmed, the numbers mean that a quarter of those eligible have still not come forward.

On December 12, Mr Johnson advanced a month’s goal of giving all adults across the country a complimentary jab by the end of January over concerns over the more transmissible Omicron variant. He said: All eligible people aged 18 and over in England will have the chance to get their booster before the New Years.

Nurse Salak Ali (right) gives a Covid ‘Jingle Jab’ vaccination booster injection to a patient at Good Health North London Pharmacy on Christmas Day this year

The Department of Health and Social Affairs (DHSC) later clarified that people would be offered a jab by the end of the year rather than all eligible people receiving a booster by then.

DHSC said today that eligible people have now had a chance to get a third dose, so the government’s target has been met.

More than 8 million third jabs were administered between the announcement of the Prime Minister’s recall and December 30 and the NHS broke record after record by distributing 830,000 refill doses in a single day and distributing one million Covid jabs in one day – which included the first, second and third jabs, the DHSC said.

Seven in 10 of those eligible for boosters now have it, he added.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: Our premier immunization program has made it possible for tens of millions of people to see their loved ones this Christmas knowing they have the protection of the booster.

I am delighted to confirm that we have achieved our goal of providing a Covid booster to all adults by the New Year.

I am incredibly proud of the work the NHS has done to speed up the program and I thank the frontline staff, volunteers, the military and the UK public who have made it possible for us to deliver on this commitment.

Susannah Tarbrush, a resident of Kensington and Chelsea, tweeted that it was fine for the Prime Minister and the Health Secretary to brag about reaching the recall target, but just over half of the residents of his arrondissement undergo a double sting while a third are callbacks.

The picture is similar in many London boroughs, she said.

Gyll King took to Twitter to wonder how the government knew it had offered a recall to all adults. Is this the text message we’ve all received ?, she said.

Twitter user Mackem Fox said the target was only met because the wording was that all Britons would be offered a callback.

Andrew Simpson tweeted that January 10 was the earliest date to get a callback appointment.

And NHS Confederation Chief Executive Matthew Taylor said some primary care officials have reported people failing to show up for up to 40% of their booked appointments.

And Professor Martin Marshall, president of the Royal College of GPs, warned yesterday that the deployment had almost stopped by Christmas.

“The vaccination program is going well, but it was quite slow over the Christmas period, especially in general medicine centers,” he told Times Radio. “I suspect it will resume in January, but it has been a bit frustrating for the staff.”

But in an optimistic New Year’s message, the Prime Minister insisted the Covid situation is “better than last year”.

He said: “Whatever challenges fate continues to throw at us and whatever worries we may have about the weeks and months ahead, especially about Omicron and the growing number of hospitals, we can say one thing with certainty our position as of December 31 is incomparably better than last year.

It comes after UK daily Covid cases yesterday hit a new pandemic high of 189,213, which includes two days of figures from Wales, while deaths jumped to 332 and hospitalizations in England nearly doubled in one week, reaching the highest level since February.

Mr Johnson praised the success of the UK’s recall program, but used his address to issue a stern warning to people who haven’t had all of their shots.

In a video message posted online this morning, Mr Johnson said: ‘I want to speak directly to anyone who has not yet been fully immunized.

“People who think the disease can’t hurt them. Look at the people going to the hospital now, it could be you.

“Look at the intensive care units and the miserable and needless suffering of those who haven’t been reminded of who could be you.

“So make it your New Years resolution. Get that shot and do something that will make 2022 a good year for all of us.”

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer has used his own New Years message to promise to work out a plan to “build a new Britain”.

The Labor leader, who will start 2022 with his party leading in recent opinion polls, said: “I think the best is yet to come for Britain. That if we make the right choices, together we can seize the future and make it work for every family in every part of Britain.

“This has to be the real legacy of all the sacrifice and pain of the last two years of the pandemic.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey used his post to say he hopes 2022 will be “the year we finally beat Covid”.