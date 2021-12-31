Erdogan’s tireless diplomacy in 2021

Braving the obstacles of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continued his agitated diplomatic engagements in 2021, as he did in previous years.

Participating in a number of international programs by videoconference or video message, Erdogan has also organized bilateral virtual meetings, videoconferences and telephone conversations.

– Visits abroad

After postponing his international visits to the first semester due to the pandemic, President Erdogan made 14 overseas trips in the second semester, including two to Azerbaijan.

During his first visit abroad, the President visited Belgium on June 13 and 14 to attend the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit, where he held numerous bilateral meetings. After the summit, Erdogan had his first face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden, who took office in 2020.

On June 15 and 16, the president paid his second visit of the year to Azerbaijan at the invitation of his counterpart Ilham Aliyev, where they met in Fuzuli, a city liberated from Armenian occupation.

As part of the visit, the President was then greeted with an official ceremony during his visit to the city of Shusha. At a joint press conference after their bilateral meeting, Erdogan and Aliyev signed the Shusha Declaration, elevating bilateral relations to alliance status.

On October 26, the president arrived in Azerbaijan for the second time, becoming the first foreign leader to land at Fuzuli International Airport. The airport was jointly inaugurated by Erdogan and Aliyev in a groundbreaking ceremony.

On July 19 and 20, President Erdogan visited the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) for a two-day visit at the invitation of President Ersin Tatar, where he celebrated the Muslim holiday of Eid al -Adha. He and his counterpart attended the Eid prayer at the Hala Sultan Mosque in Lefkosa.

On August 27, the President paid an official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, followed by a visit to Montenegro on August 28.

The President visited the United States from September 19 to 22 to attend the 76th United Nations General Assembly. In addition to his busy schedule, Erdogan officially opened the Turkevi Center, or Turkish House, in New York City on September 20, calling the historic skyscraper a “masterpiece.”

On September 29, President Erdogan paid a working visit to Sochi, where he had a one-on-one meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Another historic visit was President Erdogan’s four-day diplomatic tour of three African countries, including Angola, Togo and Nigeria, from October 17 to 20, in which Turkey increased the number of embassies in Africa from 12 in 2002 to 43 in 2021.

Erdogan was the first Turkish president to visit Togo and Angola, and during his presidency and tenure he officially visited 30 African countries.

He also held bilateral meetings with many heads of state and government in Italy, where President Erdogan was attending the G20 leaders’ summit on October 30 and 31.

Erdogan paid an official visit to Turkmenistan on November 27 and 28 at the invitation of his counterpart President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. On the second day of his visit, he attended the summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization, of which Turkey was a founding member. The president also held bilateral meetings with the heads of state of Iran, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Azerbaijan on the sidelines of the summit.

On December 6 and 7, President Erdogan paid his last visit of the year to Qatar at the invitation of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad.

– Hosted hosts

The Turkish president also hosted numerous heads of state and government in Ankara and Istanbul in 2021.

As the first guest, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama visited Turkey on January 6.

On January 30, President Erdogan met with President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo and President of Senegal Macky Sall at the Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul.

On March 16, President Erdogan welcomed the President of the Presidential Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik as well as council members Zeljko Komsic and Sefik Dzaferovic in an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

The Turkish president met his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at Istanbul’s Huber Mansion on April 10, where the two leaders attended a high-level Strategic Council session which was followed by a joint press conference.

Erdogan also met with TRNC President Tatar, who was on a working visit to Turkey on April 26.

Polish President Andrzej Duda was among the foreign guests received by President Erdogan at the presidential complex. During the visit, which took place on May 24, the two leaders signed agreements and held a joint press conference following a one-on-one meeting and delegation-level talks.

Erdogan revealed at the joint press conference that Turkey has agreed to transfer “Bayraktar TB2 armed unmanned aerial vehicles” to Poland, marking the first time in history that such a sale has been made to a member country. NATO and the EU.

In early June, President Erdogan received separately Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev.

As part of the South East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) held on June 17 in the resort town of Antalya in the south of the country, the president held closed and separate meetings with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, his North Macedonian counterpart. Stevo Pendarovski and members of the Presidential Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina. He also met Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Haitian President Jovenel Moise and Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani.

The President also welcomed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Angola Joao Lourenco, Head of the Sovereign Council of Sudan, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi, President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Embalo, President of Guinea Alpha Conde, President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President of the Serbia Aleksandar Vucic.

Erdogan attended the Eighth Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkish Speaking States (Turkish Council), where he met Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart K. Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary as well as Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Turkish Council Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev.

Then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel was among President Erdogan’s guests in 2021, where the two leaders met at the Huber Mansion in Istanbul.

Among Erdogan’s diplomatic commitments was Chadian transitional president Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno. Erdogan also met Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who was in Turkey for the 7th Turkey-Spain Intergovernmental Summit.

On November 24, President Erdogan received the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

– Third summit of the Turkey-Africa partnership

The third summit of the Turkey-Africa partnership, the first of which was held in 2008 in Istanbul and the second in 2014 in Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea, was held in Istanbul from December 16 to 18.

The President held 15 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, which was organized on the theme of “Enhanced Partnership for Common Development and Prosperity” and brought together 38 countries.

Meanwhile, Erdogan attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the third power unit at Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, a joint Turkey-Russia project, on March 10 with President Vladimir Putin via video conference.

* Written by Merve Aydogan