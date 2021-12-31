Year in Review – The Diplomat

Advertising

2021 has been another difficult year for Indonesian foreign policy. The country has faced many strategic challenges, some new and others extending to pre-existing ones. Here are the stories that captivated Indonesian foreign and security policy watchers the most.

Myanmar: a test of Indonesian regional leadership

Despite the growing risks of a COVID-19 pandemic this year, the Southeast Asian region has been troubled by the severe political crisis in Myanmar. The country’s military forcibly overthrew Aung San Suu Kyis’ administration on February 1 and violently cracked down on those protesting the coup. The spotlight immediately turned to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), in hopes that the regional body could take swift and appropriate action in response.

In addition to condemning and voicing concerns over the coup, Indonesia has taken diplomatic leadership within ASEAN, calling on organizations’ foreign ministers to talks aimed at building a concerted regional response. to the country’s crisis. In April, with strong support from Indonesia and the ASEAN secretariat, bloc leaders held a summit and agreed on Five-point consensus designed to defuse the political situation in Myanmar. Among the points of consensus were demands for an immediate end to the violence, a peaceful dialogue between the warring factions, the provision of humanitarian assistance and the appointment of an ASEAN special envoy to lead the bloc’s efforts. . But few of them have been implemented, raising questions about ASEAN’s ability to handle the Myanmar crisis and Indonesia’s ability to lead the bloc in any direction it chooses.

Short diplomat Weekly bulletin NOT Stay up to date with the story of the week and develop stories to watch from across Asia-Pacific. Receive the newsletter

But the year has shown that Indonesia’s diplomatic efforts have clearly remained insufficient to create a breakthrough in Myanmar’s political crisis, and in 2022 the country needs to think more creatively about how it can formulate policies. practices aimed at calming the situation in the country.

Do you like this article ? Click here to subscribe for full access. Only $ 5 per month.

A new model in Indonesian-American relations

In 2021, Indonesia is arguably closer to the United States than it has been for a few years. A series of high-level interactions between the two countries shows just how much the Biden administration has come to value Indonesia amid its competition with China. Milestones included the US-led COVID-19 Energy and Climate Summit and Forum in September, the side meeting between Biden and President Joko Jokowi Widodo at COP-26 in November and finally, the visit of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Jakarta. .

In just a few months, the two states pledged to expand their cooperation on the recovery of COVID-19, investments in infrastructure, renewable energy and the reform of multilateral institutions. In Jakarta, Blinken laid out the Indo-Pacific Americas vision and commended Indonesia for its leadership in the region, especially in maintaining a rules-based international order. The revitalization of the Indonesian-American partnership is only in its early stages and will require concrete consolidation in the years to come. Rizal Ramli recently wrote in these pages that the Jakarta-Washington engagement will always be clouded by issues of sustainability and its ability to deliver tangible benefits.

Advertising

Indonesia’s participation in multilateral forums

The Indonesian President actively participated in two of the biggest multilateral forums of the year. In late October, Jokowi attended the G-20 summit in Italy, which had a number of ambitious goals, such as strengthening the global health architecture, promoting a sustainable financial ecosystem and advancing financial inclusion. Jokowi also proposed the reactivation of global connectivity efforts, first on the supply and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and longer term in the areas of transport logistics, production and economic services and investments in infrastructure.

The G-20 in Italy had special significance for Jakarta, as Indonesia will assume the presidency in 2022. Indonesia has chosen the theme of Recover Together, Recover Stronger, with an emphasis on the values ​​of inclusion, collaboration and resilience. Indonesia has the political and diplomatic advantages of being a non-aligned, active and strategic middle power that can potentially lead to more impactful and actionable G-20 resolutions.

Meanwhile, Jokowis’ appearance at COP26 received significant global attention. Indonesia’s commitments to global environmental efforts will be key, especially in the areas of deforestation, the transition to renewable energy, climate finance and net zero carbon emissions. Amid declining confidence in multilateralism, Indonesia’s presence could help reinvigorate a collective mindset globally.

Geopolitical dynamics

The year 2021 was dominated by the great power rivalry between China and the United States. The Indo-Pacific region, of which Indonesia is an essential component, is at the center of the Beijing-Washington competition. The friction has arguably shifted from direct conflict to responsible competition, but Indonesia’s neutral stance has faced a number of challenges over the past year.

Relations with China have been clouded by the current standoff over oil and gas fields near the Natuna Islands. Last month, the Chinese government reportedly sent letters of expression in Indonesia, demanding that it stop drilling in the region. The parliament responded strongly, expressing its concerns about these attacks on Indonesian sovereignty, while recognizing the need to maintain good economic relations with Beijing. These territorial frictions pose a definite risk to the ties between two nations, especially given the public scrutiny faced by Indonesia’s political elites today.

Do you like this article ? Click here to subscribe for full access. Only $ 5 per month.

Meanwhile, the United States and its allies have been proactive in increasing their presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Along with Australia and the UK, the US has announced a trilateral security partnership known as AUKUS. One of the key elements of the partnership is to equip Australia with a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines. The Indonesian Foreign Ministry has expressed its deep concerns during the formation of AKUS, and called on Australia to maintain its commitment to regional peace and stability.

Indonesia’s responses to AUKUS were marked by three main impressions: disappointment, caution and mistrust which expressed a considerable degree of strategic insecurity. But AUKUS will not be the last mineral defense and security initiative created by the United States and its partners in an attempt to counter China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific. Thus, even if Indonesia will continue to be concerned by these security pacts between like-minded powers, it will have to continue to promote the renunciation of the threat or the use of power as indicated in the ASEAN Perspectives on the Indo-Pacific guided by the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in Southeast Asia. The question of how Indonesia can achieve its stated goal of strategic autonomy amid growing geopolitical friction remains unresolved and is likely to evolve in the years to come.

Forward to the G-20

Advertising

Foreign policy observers have offered a variety of impressions of Indonesia’s foreign commitments this year. Former Foreign Minister Marty Natalegawa suggested that Indonesia’s foreign policy should not be passive, but simply express hopes and concerns in response to current strategic and geopolitical challenges. Evan Laksmana on a similar tone argued that Jakartas’ foreign policy is not prepared for the current geopolitical confrontations and that his foreign policy reflexes have long been outdated. Given its strategic position, Indonesia is likely to always face the implications of major power competition and strongly expect to play a stronger multilateral role. On these points, Jokowi’s foreign policy is expected to gain influence and weight during Indonesia’s G-20 presidency in 2022.