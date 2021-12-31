The Republican Party paying Donald Trump’s legal bills is further proof that he owns the GOP





The Republican National Committee pays the personal legal bills of former President Donald Trump, which is legal, politically savvy, and deeply informative about the future of the Republican Party. The RNC does not spend up to $ 1.6 million on competitive federal or state races. He does not spend that money to advance policy proposals. He is spending that money to pay the lawyers Trump had to hire to defend himself in criminal and civil fraud investigations unrelated to his tenure as president.

RNC executive committee members voted overwhelmingly to pay the legal bills of a self-proclaimed billionaire whose company is under investigation for possible fraud.

Why would the RNC do this? Because the former president who lost the last presidential one, was indicted twice and seems to have incited an attempt of “auto-coup” is the privileged cause of the RNC. Members of the RNC executive committee, who the Washington Post said overwhelmingly voted to pay the legal bills of a self-proclaimed billionaire whose company is under investigation for potential fraud, believe it is where their money is best spent. (Trump has not been charged with wrongdoing.)

In the movie All the Presidents Men, the man known as Deep Throat whispers to reporter Bob Woodward, Follow the Money. Woodward and his fellow Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein then investigate the Watergate scandal and, in so doing, overthrow Richard Nixon’s presidency. Over more than four decades this phrase has become a useful shorthand for explaining that if people really want to know what’s going on in politics, and even uncover political corruption, they should look at the money flowing to and around them. politicians.

But sometimes that money flows out in the open, right in front of our eyes, and it’s easy to follow and draw lines between politicians, who they owe and those who owe them. One example is the RNC paying the Trumps bill.

The promised payments represent the continuation of the RNC’s strategy of being Trump’s party, no more and no less. In 2020, the GOP chose not to introduce a new party platform. Instead, his goal was to re-elect Trump. This desire to put Trump back in the Oval Office also explains this decision. Trump, of course, is not yet a candidate. But that doesn’t matter for this unconventional relationship.

The RNC’s decision to help Trump’s bottom line did not start with payments to Trump’s lawyers. Thanks, in part, to patronage from RNC, Trump-owned properties have garnered millions. Are you having a reunion, retreat or fundraising event? Are you a member of the RNC? You may, by pure coincidence, choose to host this event at a Trump property.

The RNC’s decision to spend its money to benefit Trump is, understandably, money-driven. Trump is a boon to fundraising for the RNC. He is bringing with him money the party will need not only in 2024, when it may attempt to hand Trump back to the White House, but money it will need before the midterm elections of 2022.

The current Supreme Court is very hostile to restrictions on campaign finance.

So what’s the solution to all of this? One option is to add restrictions to federal election laws. Federal law prohibits candidates from spending campaign money on personal expenses, including legal expenses such as these. Should the law also prohibit political parties from paying the personal expenses of candidates, or even non-candidates, as Trump currently does? This raises many legal and administrative obstacles. Let us remember that the current Supreme Court is very hostile to restrictions on campaign finance. Even if Congress could craft and pass the appropriate law, the Supreme Court is unlikely to leave it in place.

Perhaps the best solution is to do nothing. Perhaps it is better to see, in broad daylight, who is paying what. With the current arrangement, investigative journalists do not need to find a confidential source to whisper information and beg them to follow the money. We don’t even need investigative journalists. As long as these funds are disclosed, the public can draw their own conclusions.

