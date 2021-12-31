Pakistani intelligence: what’s the debate behind the public discourse?





For days now, there has been a lot of debate on social media in Pakistan as to whether the identity of Pakistani ISI leaders should be revealed.

Opinions differ as to whether the intelligence chief could speak directly to the media and if his photos could be posted on social media.

The debate erupted over reports that the current ISI chief Nadeem Anjum refused to give his photos or videos to the relevant authorities, the media or other means of communication allowing the public to see you. .

Recently, General Nadeem Anjum attended several meetings chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, but no videos or photos of these meetings were released.

The commander has a different temper than his predecessor, General Faiz Hameed.

Unlike Nadeem Anjum, General Hameed was a high-profile figure who featured in photos and videos posted to social media during his tenure as ISI CEO.

Something has already happened in the UK

Intelligence agencies are notorious for having a tradition of concealing the identity of their agents, which is one of the rules on which they are based.

In July 2009, Britain was outraged when a woman named Shelley Sawers posted photos of her husband and children celebrating on the beach. His friends and family have started to comment on the photos. One of the family members wrote a photo of her husband, “Congratulations, Uncle C.”

Soon after, the British Secret Service intervened, and not only did the photos count, but they completely destroyed the title of those published photos.

These photos were of Sir John Sawers and his family.

Sir John was the head of MI6 between 2009 and 2014

Just days before the photos were posted on Facebook, Sir John Sawers was appointed head of UK intelligence service MI6.

The Commander-in-Chief of the British Intelligence Service MI6 is called and written under the pseudonym “C” which is used in place of his real name.

Sir John Sawers was the UK’s Special Representative to the United Nations at the time of his appointment. But as he was converted to MI6, the publication of his photos was considered a “security threat” and his photos and those of his family were criticized.

Criticism over the publication of the photos has intensified to the point that some Labor Party politicians are urging him to reconsider his decision to select Sir John Sawers as head of MI6.

However, then British Foreign Secretary David Miliband told the BBC the incident did not pose a threat to Sir John Sawers’ work.

He became the 15th chief of intelligence the same year. A year later, in October 2010, he addressed the nation. It was the first time in history that the head of MI6 had been seen giving a public speech.

Only a few decades ago, the country’s intelligence service was officially announced.

