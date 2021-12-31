Boris Johnson urges people to get tested for NYE as lateral flow testing remains unavailable online





Boris Johnson has urged the public to test themselves ahead of the Friday New Year’s celebrations, although there is currently no lateral flow test available to order online. The Prime Minister posted a video on social media where he said: The British people have responded heroically, willingly and in almost unbelievable numbers to the call for vaccination. As I speak tonight on New Years Eve we have hit our target, we have doubled the speed of the recall deployment and it is precisely because of this huge national effort that we can celebrate tonight. But I must, of course, urge everyone to be careful and take a test if you go out, and to remind you of the importance of ventilation, follow the rules if you are in Scotland, Wales or Ireland. North. And I want to speak directly to the people who are not yet fully vaccinated, the people who think the disease can’t hurt them, look at the people who are going to the hospital now, it could be you. Look at the intensive care units and the miserable and unnecessary suffering of those who did not receive their recall. It could be you. He encouraged the public to make the vaccine their New Year’s resolution because it’s so much easier than losing weight or keeping a journal. In his New Year’s message, the Prime Minister announces that we have reached our goal of offering a booster to every eligible adult in England, an increase of 8 million reminders since the target was brought forward on December 12. Thanks to everyone who came forward. pic.twitter.com/cNID39Ycvv – British Prime Minister (@ 10DowningStreet) December 31, 2021 The Prime Minister has repeatedly resisted calls for further restrictions on indoor mixing to curb Covid infections, relying instead on self-test kits, also known as lateral flow tests (LFT). However, LFTs are no longer available to order online as supply is low as the public has ordered the tests more frequently in accordance with new government advice. Positive cases can now leave self-isolation after just seven days if they have two negative LFTs in a row, close contacts of a Covid case should test themselves daily rather than self-isolation and people are advised to take an LFT before socializing. Rather, people are advised to go to their local pharmacists or local authorities to get Covid tests, although pharmacies say they are also struggling. Johnsons critics have also pointed out that Covid infections are at an all time high in the UK with 189,213 people testing positive on Thursday, December 30. There are also nearly 12,000 people hospitalized, and yet the biggest night of the year will still be Friday. There are no home delivery slots available for lateral flow testing Health Secretary Sajid Javid told MPs in a letter Wednesday evening that LFTs would be restricted for the next two weeks. However, a spokesperson for the UK Health Security Agency said: The UK’s testing program is the largest in Europe with nearly 400 million tests carried out since the start of the pandemic. We are delivering a record number of lateral flow tests to pharmacies across the country, with nearly eight million test kits made available to pharmacies between now and New Years Eve. We have made 100,000 additional PCR reservation slots available per day since mid-December and continue to rapidly increase capacity with over half a million tests performed on December 23 alone and delivery capacity has doubled for reach 900,000 PCR and LFD test kits per day. The government is building several Nightingale surge centers across the country in case there is a significant increase in hospitalizations, but with an intense staff shortage in the NHS, the move has drawn further criticism. Still, for people with symptoms, PCR tests are now available across the UK according to the gov.uk website, despite shortages in England earlier this week. PCR tests are available to order across the UK, despite shortages in England earlier this week

