Secretariat of the Cabinet of the Republic of Indonesia | Government and state-owned enterprises commit to manage PMNs in an accountable and transparent manner

The Minister of Finance (Menkeu) Sri Mulyani Indrawati underlined that the government and the public enterprises (BUMN) are committed to manage the participation in the capital of the State (PMN) in a responsible and transparent manner. This commitment is reflected in the existence of Key performance indicator (KPI) which is indicated in the performance contract between the beneficiary institution of the BUMN / PMN and the competent ministry which supervises it.

I hope this is not just a disbursement of funds, but rather the start of the performance of these public enterprises to be responsible for the management and use of public funds in a professional and responsible manner. “I want to create a new tradition that is more transparent, more responsible, with good governance,” said the Minister of Finance at the PMN 2021 awards ceremony on Thursday (12/30/2021).

The government, through the Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu), provides support to several public enterprises and institutions in the form of PMNs. The finance minister said state-owned enterprises would be built with better governance and information systems. To achieve this goal, it is necessary surveillance and evaluation to be carried out by the General Inspectorate (Irjen) of the Ministry of Finance.

I asked the Inspector General of the Ministry of Finance to participate in the surveillance. So that’s not just where Pak Rio (Managing Director of State Assets) is located, so it can also lead to stronger governance, he said.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is optimistic that Indonesian state-owned enterprises will become more strategic, capable of producing strategic goods that are equally efficient, accountable and competitiveness a big. Through the PMN allocation, the government will strengthen and at the same time challenge public enterprises to perform better and be able to leverage multiplier effect socially and economically for the community.

We are therefore happy that if we can put funds and this proves capable of transforming the company itself and of being able to contribute. Hopefully this is a joint step to improve state-owned enterprises and improve the Republic of Indonesia consistently, he said.

The allocation and disbursement of the PMN is carried out on a selective basis taking into account the financial situation and operational performance, as well as the readiness of the project to be supported. So far the institution / BUMN which signed the KPI and received the PMN is PT Bahana Pembinaan Usaha Indonesia (Persero) in the amount of Rs 20 trillion which has been used to improve the capital structure and increase the commercial capacity of PT BPUI (Persero). PMN is used to support the strengthening of the Indonesian insurance sector, including the completion of PT Asuransi Jiwasraya (Persero) policies which have been restructured and / or transferred to PT Asuransi Jiwa IFG.

PMN was also handed over to PT KAI in the amount of Rs 6,900 billion for the completion of the Jabodebek LRT infrastructure project and the Jakarta Bandung (KCJB) rapid train. Meanwhile, PT PLN received PMNs of IDR 5,000 billion which were used to finance capital expenditures in transmission and distribution sector projects, including program implementation. village electricity for new renewable energy generators and support for the village electricity program.

In addition, PT PAL received a PMN of Rp 1.28 trillion which was used for the preparation of infrastructure for the construction and maintenance of submarines to increase mastery of submarine development technology. sailors from the mastery of development in a global way. Mixed section to be somehow All local production (WLP).

On the other hand, the Land Bank obtained a PMN of 1000 billion rupees for the acquisition of land acquisition costs, land development, business, rental, purchase of fixed assets, pre-operational costs and funds for Working capital. At the same time, PMN was also handed over to PT Pelindo in the amount of IDR 1,200 billion for the development of the port of Benoa and IDR 470 billion for PT ITDC for the development of basic infrastructure and facilities. support to Tana Mori, Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara.(RP Ministry of Finance / UN)

