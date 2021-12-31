Reviews | Trumps the comeback of social media and what else to expect in 2022





Every film available for release will be released in large numbers, or it will suffer a rapid and irrelevant exile. It’s happened to a lot of movies that only did well when they hit theaters this year, as I predicted. A lot of Hollywood guys strafed me for saying that, but the nearly two-year pandemic has made analog cinema much more specialized. That is, unless it’s an obvious mega-movie like Spider-Man: No Way Home, which may appeal to a younger, pandemic-indifferent population, and is simply a lot more entertaining to watch on the big screen.

But I digress: The reason I liked The Matrix Resurrections and Dont Look Up is that they are two stories about the limits of big tech, big media and big politics and the importance sincere and real family ties. These are vitally important ideas as we move on to the next iteration of technology, which will have a lot more to do with virtualizing everything. How we evolve and connect as humans as the world shifts to virtual reality is a critical question.

The first Matrix explored the idea of ​​existing in what was essentially a metaverse although no one used that term in 1999 which has become a reality for most people. The notion of confusion over what is true and what is false ran deep back then, and even more so now that we have become consumed with technology on a level that we still don’t quite understand. Director and co-writer Lana Wachowski was apparently inspired to probe this idea after her parents died, which is why she relaunched the main characters Neo and Trinity from the last film, Revolutions, in 2003. And, anyway. , what is Matrix without Keanu?

I couldn’t have my mom and dad, but suddenly I had Neo and Trinity, arguably the two most important characters in my life, Wachowski said earlier this year, adding: It was immediately heartwarming. to have these two characters alive again. She said: You can look at it and say: OK, these two people die and OK bring these two people back to life and oh, that doesn’t feel good. Yeah, it’s done! It’s simple, and that’s what art does and that’s what stories do: they comfort us.

So, too, much-maligned Adam McKays Dont Look Up. If you ask me, you should ignore the reviews. Yes, there are some obvious plot points and exaggerated characterizations, but ultimately it’s a story about the gravity of humanity, as doomed as it becomes because of its most pernicious limbs. That includes, in particular, tech billionaire Peter Isherwell, a role played to perfection by Mark Rylance, who managed to consistently crush the worst parts of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Zuckerberg.

The character of Isherwell hits him on the nose with his know-it-all certainty and data-driven madness, reminiscent of the tech ruling class, with its propensity to err frequently but never in doubt. And in the film, there is a caveat, that we must not let big technologies alone rule the world we share. We really had it all, didn’t we? says the fearless astronomer played by Leonardo DiCaprio in the last scene of the film.

Well it turns out we still have everything, so join me and look into 2022 and beyond. And not the stupid billionaire spaceship stunts, but the things we really need to focus on, like humanity in the rest of us.

