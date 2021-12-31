Let’s build a close partnership, Putin to Erdogan





Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday sent New Year’s messages to more than 50 world leaders, including Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Russia and Turkey have done a lot in recent times to develop bilateral relations, mainly in the commercial, economic, energy and military-technical fields, Putin said in his message to the Turkish president. He said there were good prospects for Russian-Turkish collaboration in peaceful space exploration and the production of COVID-19 vaccines, expressing confidence that the two countries would further develop their productive cooperation and close partnership in international affairs. Read more: Abandon unilateral NATO demands: Turkey urges Russia In his message to US President Joe Biden, Putin stressed that Moscow and Washington can and should interact constructively, joining forces to respond to the many challenges and threats facing humanity. I am convinced that, following our agreements reached at the June summit in Geneva and subsequent meetings, we can move forward and establish an effective Russian-American dialogue based on mutual respect and consideration of each other’s national interests. , did he declare. To Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin said the interaction between Moscow and Beijing this year was extremely productive as a dynamic political dialogue continued at all levels. Bilateral trade has reached an all-time high and there has been effective coordination of efforts to address key points on the regional and international agenda, he added. It’s interesting: Russia and China will develop joint financial structures to allow them to deepen their economic ties in a way that foreign states cannot influence, the Kremlin said after talks between the leaders. countries.https://t.co/NdK5UD6Dz1 – Bryan MacDonald (@ 27khv) December 15, 2021 He said he was confident that Russia and China would expand their entire bilateral relationship and fully implement a new joint project called the Year of Cooperation in Fitness and Sports. I have no doubt that our Chinese friends will make the Olympic Winter Games a success. I look forward to our meeting at the opening ceremony of this sports festival, said the Russian president. In a message to Queen Elizabeth II and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Putin called for the development of bilateral relations based on equality and mutual respect. This, he said, would help meet the fundamental interests of the peoples of both countries and help to strengthen stability and security in Europe and the rest of the world. Read more: Russia and Turkey to jointly produce a fifth generation fighter jet? Other leaders to whom the Russian president sent messages included UN chief Antonio Guterres, Pope Francis and several former heads of state and foreign government, including Japanese Shinzo Abe, American George W. Bush and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Anadolu with additional entry by GVS News Desk

