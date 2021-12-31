GWYNNE DYER: China: more of Mr. Nice Guy

More than 200 Hong Kong police raided and shut down one of Hong Kong’s last remaining pro-democracy news sites on Wednesday, the latest sign that the Beijing regime will no longer tolerate dissent of any kind. It was totally overkill. A few cops with a court order would have been enough, but they were sending a message to other disgruntled people.

Chief Administration Secretary John Lee defended the police operation (which also arrested editors and former editors and board members at their homes) in common Orwellian parlance: anyone who attempts to use media work as a tool to pursue their political goal is breaking the law. These are the perverse elements that undermine the freedom of the press.

It’s not just Hong Kong: all of China is shutting down.

The limited free speech and tolerance for dissent that prevailed for twenty years under President Xi Jinping’s predecessors Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao have been systematically eroded, and Xi is now effectively president for life.

It even encourages a cult of personality, something the Party had managed to avoid since the disaster of Chairman Mao Zedong. And there is no longer a velvet glove on the iron fist: wealthy ethnic groups like Tibetans and Uyghurs are simply overwhelmed by imported Han Chinese majorities, and those who complain are sent to concentration camps. .

It is the same abroad.

Wolf-warrior diplomats berate the foreign countries in which they are stationed for any criticism of China, and the crushing of Hong Kong freedoms signals the abandonment of any idea of ​​Taiwan’s seduction into unification under the banner of a countries, two systems. When the time comes, it will be annexed by force.

But the question is: why now?

Xis’ personality is bossy, of course, but that’s pretty standard among princes who grew up as part of the second and third generation Communist aristocracy. Yet for decades they supported limiting the tenure of rulers because it protected them from being victimized by another figure of Mao.

If they now accept Xis’ elevation to supreme and perpetual power, it cannot be simply because they are afraid of him. He’s one man.

There must also be some feeling among others in the Party leadership that he will need a tough autocrat to weather the storms ahead and preserve his power. So what can these storms be?

It has been evident for years that Beijing was preparing the books and overestimating China’s economic growth rate.

It was evident from previous examples where industrialized countries enjoyed high growth rates by exploiting the cheap labor force flowing into cities from the countryside that this was a one-time bonus. The 10 percent growth never lasts more than a generation; then it drops back to normal 2-3 percent. Recent examples are Japan (1955-85) and South Korea (1960-90).

Maybe the Chinese regime thought they were exempt because they were communists, but they ignored the fact that the Soviets were riding on exactly the same economic roller coasters (except that they were interrupted in the middle by World War II. world).

Or maybe they just forgot that they are actually running a hybrid capitalist economy, not a communist economy.

Like it or not, China has experienced its 30 years of rapid growth (1985-2015), and behind a facade of lies, its real growth rate has already been declining for at least half a decade. In recent quarters, in fact, China’s gross domestic product has grown at half the rate of US GDP.

This is in part due to an increase in US production as the economy recovers from COVID lockdowns, but published Chinese growth rates have been fictional for at least five years. Realistic estimates, derived from the reverse engineering of electricity use and other approximations, have instead been 3-4%, and growth is doomed to fall further.

The Chinese birth rate has collapsed: each new age cohort entering the labor market will be much smaller than the previous one, which will hit demand very hard.

In addition, the debt incurred by reckless overinvestment in housing, roads and other infrastructure, just to maintain employment and growth statistics, is already a major burden on the economy.

Two implications of this are long-term threats against the Communist regime in China. The parties promise to overtake the US economy and make China the dominant power in the world will probably never come true, nor its promise to raise China’s standard of living to the level of the developed world. (The current GDP per capita is only $ 9,000.)

If the Communist Party cannot keep these two promises, what gives it the right to monopolize political power in China? He is certainly not keeping his old promise of equality either.

No wonder Xi Jinping is closing the hatches politically, and no wonder nomenklatura (to use the old Soviet word) accompanies him. Stagnation awaits you.

Gwynne Dyers’ new book is The Shortest History of War.