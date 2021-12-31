PM Modi to celebrate Pongal in Madurai on January 12





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Pongal, a Tamil harvest festival, on January 12 by attending an event hosted by BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit in the temple city of Madurai. Named ModiPongal, the event will feature Pongal cuisine, a dish, along with other programs that showcase vibrant Tamil culture. Modi will be in Tamil Nadu on January 12 to inaugurate 11 medical schools in Virudhunagar, 60 km from Madurai. The 11 faculties of medicine have sprung up in Virudhunagar, Udhagamandalam (Ooty), Dindigul, Namakkal, Nagapattinam, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, Ramanathapuram, Ariyalur and Tiruppur. Read also | Will Pongal team up for Tamil New Year’s Day from 2022? It is the first time that Modi will visit Tamil Nadu after the DMK won the parliamentary elections on April 6. Although an ally of Congress, the DMK is preparing to roll out a red carpet welcoming Modi during his visit by naming him as our guest. The government medical schools are part of the ambitious plan to have a medical school for each district. Although it was Mr. Karunanidhi who conceptualized the idea, the AIADMK government led by Edappadi K Palaniswami obtained the sanction of the 11 medical faculties of the Center. In a statement, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said ModiPongal would be celebrated in Madurai on January 12. Last year, Congressman Rahul Gandhi celebrated Pongal near Madurai where he came to attend Jallikattu, the traditional sport of bullfighting. Annamalai has formed committees to organize the festival and give the Prime Minister a big welcome. Modis’ visit and his participation in the Pongal festivities is part of the BJP’s concerted effort to make inroads into Tamil Nadu. In 2021, BJP chief JP Nadda traveled to Chennai to participate in the Pongal celebrations. Watch the latest DH videos here:

