Boris Johnson says UK is incomparably better placed this new year





The Prime Minister said the UK was in a “incomparably better” position than at this time last year in his year-end post, which was shared via Twitter on Friday morning. Boris Johnson praised the NHS vaccination program and its booster rollout, as well as those who had accepted the vaccines, as the government met its ambitious goal of getting a vaccine to all eligible adults before the end of the year . The target was brought forward from late January to late 2021 in an effort to protect the public from the emerging variant of Omicron. More than 33.5 million booster and third dose doses have now been given in the UK, including 1.8 million in the past seven days alone. Read more:10 inches of snow will fall next month after record hottest New Years Eve Johnson has always urged caution before New Years Eve, advising those going out tonight to take a test beforehand and “remember the importance of ventilation.” But there has been a shortage of lateral flow test kits across the country, as the surge in Omicron infections – and the replacement of self-isolation with daily testing in some circumstances – has seen a huge increase in Requirement. The Prime Minister also called on people to ‘follow the rules’ of decentralized nations, as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland continue to face tighter Covid restrictions, which means celebrations New Years Eve remembered for many. Earlier this week, Johnson confirmed there would be no further restrictions in England until the New Years. But a number of large-scale events have been called off due to Covid, including the Manchester New Years fireworks display and the traditional Trafalgar Square party and fireworks display in London. The latest data from Covid shows that there have been 189,213 new infections in the past 24 hours (December 30) and 332 deaths within 28 days of testing positive for the coronavirus. In his year-end post, Johnson spoke “directly” to those not yet fully immunized, encouraging them to take the jab as a New Year’s resolution. He said, “People who think the disease can’t hurt them – look at people going to the hospital now, it could be you. “Look at the intensive care units and the miserable and needless suffering of those who haven’t been recalled, it could be you. “So make it your New Year’s resolution – much easier than losing weight or keeping a journal – find a walk-in center or book an appointment online. “Get that shot and do something that will make 2022 a good year for all of us.”

