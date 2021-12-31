RI welcomes 105 Rohingya refugees for humanity





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodoto say Indonesiawelcome 105 Rohingya refugeestemporary. The hundreds of refugees consisted of 8 men, 50 women, 47 children. Jokowi said the decision was made for the good of mankind. Hundreds of Rohingya refugees were tossed around the waters of Aceh for several days after sustaining damage to the ship as it prepared to sail to Malaysia. “For the sake of humanity, Indonesia has decided to temporarily host 105 Rohingya refugees in Aceh,” Jokowi said via his Twitter account @jokowi on Friday 12/31. Jokowi said the refugees will be placed in Aceh. At the same time, Indonesia will work closely with the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Jokowi believes that the Rohingya should be able to live in peace in their homeland. According to him, there must be a solution to the basic problem concerning the status of the Rohingya ethnic group. “The fundamental problem of the Rohingya refugees must be solved. They have the right to live in peace in their homes in Myanmar, ”he said. Previously, a boat containing Rohingya refugees was adrift in the waters of Aceh for several days on Tuesday (12/28). The Aceh police refused to let them dock. The authorities provided only a number of aids such as food, fuel, clothing and blankets. However, after coming under pressure from various parties, including the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the government finally allowed the ship to dock at the port of Asean, Kreueng Geukeuh, in the regency of North Aceh, Thursday 12/30 at night. Refugees undergo a series of health checks to anticipate the spread of Covid-19. They were also quarantined for 14 days at the Lhokseumawe Work Training Center (BLK) according to health protocols. UNHCR also welcomed Indonesia’s decision that ultimately allowed the Rohingya refugee ship to land in Aceh. “We are very grateful to Indonesia and its people who have once again proven their humanitarian spirit and demonstrated that life-saving action must always be a top priority,” said UNHCR Country Director for Indonesia , Ann Maymann, in a statement received. CNNIndonesia.com. “Facilitating the emergency landing of ships in distress and providing assistance to prevent loss of life is a very important humanitarian action to be taken,” added Maymann. According to Maymann, Indonesia has repeatedly taken steps that should serve as an example for other countries in the region to rescue by accepting and temporarily hosting Rohingya refugees in 2015, 2018 and 2020. Maymann said UNHCR staff are currently on the ground working intensively with governments, local communities, other UN agencies and partner humanitarian organizations to ensure that refugees receive the care and assistance they seek. need as soon as possible. Maymann also assured that hundreds of Rohingya refugees would undergo Covid-19 health checks in accordance with international standards and public health protocols. Ethnic Rohingya face racial discrimination in Rakhin, Myanmar. For several years, the Rohingya have fled to neighboring countries, including Indonesia. (dhf / rds)



