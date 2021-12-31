The Back Mic: Donald Trumps Texas endorsements listed





Austin, TX, 1 hour ago Don ?? t Miss “The Back Mic”

An exclusive look at politics and Texas politics, every Friday.

Trumps Texas Approvals

Rep. Mayes Middleton (R-Wallisville), who is running for the open seat of the District 11 Senate, received one of the most sought-after endorsements in Republican politics this week from former President Donald Trump .

In a comment to the Texan, Middleton said: I am honored to have obtained President Trump’s approval. He knows we need Conservative fighters who actually do what they say during the election campaign. We need to secure our border, lower property taxes and stop Joe Biden’s silly policies that are strangling our economy.

Middleton makes Trump’s 19th approval of an elected or candidate from Texas for next year’s midterms. Below is a list of everyone the former president has officially endorsed so far.

Statewide

Governor Greg Abbott, re-election Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, re-election of Attorney General Ken Paxton, re-election of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, re-election of Senator Dawn Buckingham (R-Lakeway), candidate for Land Commissioner

Congress

Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX-26), re-election of Rep. John Carter (R-TX-31), re-election of Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX-27), re-election of Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX -04), re-election of Representative Michael McCaul (R-TX-10), re-election of Representative Ronny Jackson (R-TX-13), re-election of Representative August Pfluger (R-TX-11), re-election Representative Beth Van Duyne (R -TX-24), re-election Representative Roger Williams (R-TX-25), re-election

State Legislature

Senator Angela Paxton (R-McKinney), Re-Election Representative Ryan Guillen (R-Rio Grande City), Re-Election Representative Mayes Middleton (R-Wallisville), District 11 Senate candidate Pete Flores (R-Pleasanton), District 24 Senate candidate Kevin Sparks (R-Midland), District 31 Senate candidate

Local

Tim OHare, Tarrant County Judge Candidate

