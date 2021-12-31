Erdogan calls on citizens to convert their gold holdings into lira

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday called on citizens to convert their holdings of gold into lire with new financial instruments introduced to strengthen the currency.

“We expect our citizens and the business community to support this historic breakthrough of our country, bringing their gold savings to the financial system,” Erdogan said during his address to the Association’s General Assembly. of Anatolian Lions (ASKON) businessmen in Istanbul.

On what he calls “the savings under the mattress” of people who withdraw their assets from Turkish banks and keep them at home, he said from early 2022, businesses and citizens alike will speed up the return to read it.

“The more we bring back to our economy the 5,000 tons of gold kept under the mattress, the stronger our country and our nation will be,” added the president.

Referring to recent exchange rate fluctuations, Erdogan said steps are being taken to prevent sudden, harsh and unreasonable fluctuations.

The president also stressed that the government had no problem on the budget side, adding: “We end the year with better achievements than expected”.

Turkey’s central bank said on Wednesday it would offer incentives to encourage people to switch from gold to lira deposits.

The move is part of ongoing efforts to support the Turkish lira.

According to analysts, the total amount of gold accounts currently stands at 270 billion lire ($ 22.4 billion), while the number of accounts with a three-month maturity is around 15 billion lire. ($ 1.2 billion).