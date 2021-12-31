2021 reformer of the year: Narendra Modi, the game changer

A big expectation of the NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even from the start of his first term in 2014, was that true to the slogan of minimum government, maximum governance, the Center would quickly roll out major reforms, especially those that withdrew government business management. However, reforms are more difficult to implement than to announce, and during his first term, Modis’ tenure saw more gradual progress than fundamental changes. The two main policy changes that have taken place, demonetization and the GST (goods and services tax) have both drawn criticism for their implementation, and although the GST has proven to be far more beneficial than demonetization , even the Modi government’s tax network got off to a shaky start.

During his second term, Modi acted with speed and determination, implementing a wave of changes ranging from lower corporate tax rates and banking reforms to universal health insurance. Although he was due to overturn his most ambitious (and controversial) agricultural law reforms in November, it was in 2021 that his government made a major policy change, in the form of determined push for the privatization of farms. PSU. However, given the setbacks in its sweeping agricultural reforms, the Center is likely to face a landmine of resistance from trade unions and the opposition. Nevertheless, the ball is on and makes 2021 a unique year for central reforms under Modi.

The Union budget 2021-2022, in which the Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, announced that the Centers plan to relinquish state control over the PSUs through a strategy including divestment, privatization and the monetization of assets, heralded pressure from governments for reform. The Center has set a target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore in income from divestment in 2021-2022, including the privatization of two public sector banks and a general insurance company. He succeeded in getting the Air India divestment accepted, a task that several previous governments had grappled with. PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) officials say this sets the model for further divestments. Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of DIPAM (the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) said at the annual session of CII (Confederation of Indian Industries) this year: After 17 years, the country will experience privatization . The last one happened in 2003-04.

In August of this year, the Center also announced its National Monetization Pipeline (NMP). By allowing private sector companies to operate key infrastructure projects without selling them the underlying assets, the Center hopes to increase the crore to Rs 6 lakh over the next four years. Projects in 14 sectors, including roads, railways, power transmission and telecommunications, will be awarded on long-term leases through competitive bidding. The plan includes Rs 1.6 lakh crore in road projects, Rs 1.5 lakh crore in railways, Rs 45,000 crore in power transmission and so on. The government reforms not out of coercion but out of conviction, Modi said on Aug. 11 at an CII event. As a reformer, he thinks in terms of paradigm shifts, explains Rajiv Kumar, vice president of Niti Aayog. Modis focused in 2021 on promoting a freer market economy, reducing government monopolies in businesses and attracting investment.

In October, the government also notified a major change to income tax rules, formally repealing a retrospective tax policy that frightened many investors nearly a decade after it took effect. Meanwhile, the impact of the Centre’s tax streamlining policy has gradually been felt this year, with corporate income tax rates rising from 35% to 17%, realigning Indian tax rates on corporate profits. global standards.

TIn order to ensure that the focus is on timely implementation, the Prime Minister has regularly held pragati (progress reviews) meetings with several ministries this year, to review stalled projects. The meetings brought together representatives of the central ministry with those of state departments, heads of implementing agencies, district collectors, etc. In September, projects worth Rs 14 lakh crore had been reviewed and accelerated.

Another area the Modi government has focused on is streamlining labor laws, a politically controversial reform that was launched in April. No less than 44 central labor laws have been assimilated into four codes, and around 542 different rules for minimum wages have been simplified into 12 minimum wages. The new labor laws give more flexibility to labor markets and give manufacturers of 300 workers or less the right to fire workers with appropriate compensation. A new wage code also entered into force in April this year. Ministries have also been tasked with continuing to identify obsolete laws that can be repealed.

Labor law reforms have been pending since 1991. The World Bank was very keen on this reform at the time, but the government was not prepared. Yashwant Sinha (the former finance minister) had labor reforms in his budget but was unable to do so. The UPA didn’t even pretend to do it, says Arvind Panagariya, former vice president of Niti Aayog and professor of economics at Columbia University. When I met the Prime Minister in 2015, a lot of the things he has done since were already on his radar, including privatizing the banks. He has incredible patience and is waiting for the right opportunity.

Mmeanwhile, local sourcing standards have been relaxed for FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) in single-brand retail. Almost all sectors have been opened up to 100% FDI, with the exception of defense, multi-brand distribution and insurance. Some of the government’s efforts are paying off India recorded its highest annual FDI inflow on record in fiscal year 2020-21, at $ 81.7 billion (around Rs 6.12 lakh crore) . About $ 42.8 billion (Rs 3.2 lakh crore) arrived between April and September 2021. The prime minister is working in project mode because he knows that moving key projects forward will boost all associated departments, a senior said. government official.

The PMO also maintained the focus on development. The Modi government’s welfare programs from Jan Dhan to Ujjwala and Swachch Bharatare are implemented in mission mode, with 112 of India’s most backward districts being regularly monitored as part of the ambitious districts program. We have seen these neighborhoods [progress well] through development settings, says Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog. The PM holds periodic meetings to monitor progress. He believes that the success of any program is determined by delivery to the field. Kant, who has worked with several PMs, says he now sees a dynamic of competitive and cooperative federalism. All departments built data dashboards that made the reviews transparent and accessible to all, helping to measure results.

The telecommunications sector, which operated on very thin margins and risked becoming a duopoly, also came back to life thanks to central reforms in 2021. Nine structural reforms and five procedural reforms were introduced, including the 100% authorization of IDE, simplifying licensing requirements, increasing the length of spectrum allocations, etc. Bank guarantee requirements against license fees have been reduced by 80 percent. Telecom operators have also been given the option to defer AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) and spectrum payments for up to four years. The thorny issue with telecom operators including non-telecom revenue in the AGR calculation has also been resolved, helping companies like Vodafone.

PMO officials say the pandemic has also been used to accelerate reforms, especially in digital payments, social infrastructure (from housing to toilets) and infrastructure construction. The latest includes the announcement of Gati Shakti, a national infrastructure master plan of Rs 100 lakh crore, the latest chapter in the Centre’s infra push. The Prime Minister would monitor the implementation of this regime by states on a war footing.

However, the success of the Centre’s ambitious privatization program comes with many risks: achieving divestment targets has never been easy. No matter the market [conditions], we still haven’t reached our divestment target, says Nilesh Shah, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company. Our divestment is destructive of value because we have chosen the path of divestment from the market, where constant supply keeps prices below fair value. The best way to divest, he says, would be to set up a professionally managed government holding company like Singapores Temasek.

As his banking denationalization accelerates, Modi comes up against vehement unions. Some also argue that privatization does not necessarily translate into superior management. Critics of Modis also allege that much of the reforms his government is introducing are smart marketing. In a refutation of the account that the prime minister was a major reformer, former finance minister P. Chidambaram wrote in a leading daily: The codification of labor laws is an administrative act, not a revolutionary reform .

Those who work with or for Modi often praise his ability to listen to stakeholders, his focus on implementation, his emphasis on accountability, and his ability to see what others are missing. But his opponents also point out that the reforms should generate growth. Much of the tenure of prime ministers has seen only moderate growth of seven percent. A few quarters just before the pandemic, that figure even fell below five percent. The pandemic has made matters worse. Although growth has returned, sustaining it will be a challenge. The hope of the reforms is that they will eventually lead to progress. A lot depends on the implementation. India, like its multitude of new reforms, is a work in progress. The Prime Minister is in the driver’s seat, and he must step up, but with caution.