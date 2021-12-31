Boris Johnson urged to call Cobra emergency meeting as 24,600 NHS staff self-isolate in England

The rise in the number of absences of NHS staff has led to political calls for the Prime Minister to call an emergency Cobra government meeting.

Some 24,632 staff in NHS hospital trusts in England were sick with the Covid-19 coronavirus or had to self-isolate on Boxing Day, up 31% from the 18,829 a week earlier and nearly double the number of 12,508 at the beginning of the month. As of September 2019, NHS England had around 1.1 million employees in total, according to Gov.Uk.

The new data from NHS England comes after separate figures showed the number of Covid patients in hospital in England rose to 11,452 on Thursday, the highest level since February 26. Data showing whether they were admitted due to Covid, or were taken to hospital with other health concerns and subsequently tested positive for Covid, is not currently available – but is expected to be released later during the day.

Matthew Taylor, director general of the NHS Confederation, said the NHS faces a perfect storm of Covid hospital admissions and illnesses, alongside a growing number of frontline workers on sick leave.

The NHS plans to step up patients again with the new Nightingale surge hubs, additional support from community services and virtual services, but there is no doubt the whole system is on turmoil, he said. declared.

While the government appears determined not to increase restrictions in England, it is essential that we all behave in a way that does not exacerbate an already dangerous situation.

NHS England national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said the health service was setting up Nightingale surge centers in hospitals across the country and recruiting thousands of nurses and reservists.

He added: We don’t yet know the full extent of the rise in Omicron cases and how it will affect people in need of NHS treatment but, after peaking 10 months for patient numbers hospitalized with Covid while battling sharp rise in staff absences, we are doing everything we can to free up beds and get people home with their loved ones and over the past week hundreds of additional beds have been released every day compared to the previous week.

The NHS is on a war footing and, although staff remain prepared for the worst, with the absence of Covid for NHS staff having nearly doubled in the past fifteen weeks, keeping as many colleagues as possible at work on the front lines and minimize absences, will be essential in the coming weeks.

Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Daisy Cooper said: Today’s numbers confirm the worst: Hospital and ambulance services are stretched to breaking point under the weight of devastating staff absences from Covid, just as the government has been warned.

The inability of ministers to follow through on these warnings means hospitals are now setting up surge centers without having the staff to manage them, while the government relies on a testing regime to control the virus without any testing.

Now is the time or never for the government to bring a crisis that is quickly out of its control.

Boris Johnson must call a Cobra meeting without delay to work out a comprehensive bailout.

People will rightly be angry with the Johnson government if they try to access emergency care or advice, only to be turned away or face hours of waiting for an ambulance.

Our NHS is in desperate need of support. The government must give this crisis the attention it deserves.

Ministers have been warned they must be prepared to enforce restrictions at a sustained pace as the NHS moves into an emergency to deal with a possible increase in the number of Covid-19 patients.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said trusted leaders recognize the UK government’s threshold for introducing additional measures in England has yet to be crossed, but additional capacity is being created just in case hospital pressures would increase.

