Xi Highlights Taiwan Reunification, CCP Achievements in New Year’s Speech





Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday signaled the unification of Taiwan with the mainland as an aspiration in his New Year’s speech, as he highlighted the achievements of the ruling Communist Party, including its recent key meeting that opened the way to his unprecedented third term in power. The complete reunification of our homeland is an aspiration shared by the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, Xi said in his televised New Year’s address to the nation. His reference to Taiwan is considered important as China comes under increasing pressure from the United States, the European Union and other Western countries, which have stepped up their support for Taipei, much to Beijing’s dismay. China, which claims Taiwan as part of the mainland, has escalated tensions by sending hundreds of military jets into the Taiwan Air Identification Defense Zone in recent months and has carried out military exercises near the island. . My greetings to you all. The year 2022 is approaching. From Beijing I wish you all New Year’s greetings! Xi said in his speech. The past year has been a year of exceptional importance. We have experienced significant events in the history of our Party and our country, he said. At the historic convergence of the goals of the two centenarians, we have embarked on a new journey to build a modern socialist country in all respects and confidently progress on the path of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, he added. Xi, 68, holds all of China’s three centers of power. CPC general secretary, chairman of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC), which is the army’s general high command, and the presidency of which he is called to complete his second five-year term next year. Politically, the meeting is considered important for Xi, who during the last nine years of his tenure has emerged as the most powerful leader after party founder Mao Zedong. He is expected to continue for a third term unlike his predecessor, Hu Jintao, who retired after two terms and could possibly remain in power for life, given a key constitutional amendment passed. in 2018, which removed the two-term limit for the Chinese president. Xi was also named the main party leader in 2016, a status Mao previously enjoyed. Xi was due to begin his third five-year term as CPC general secretary at the party’s five-year convention to be held in mid-2022. In his speech, the Chinese president also commended the People’s Liberation Army and the armed police for their dedication to building a strong army and protecting our country.

