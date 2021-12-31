Federal government vaccine purchase helped achieve vaccination target: PM Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: While announcing the completion of the government goal of fully immunized citizens, Prime Minister Imran Khan reminded the country that the goal has been achieved through the federal government’s purchase of Covid-19 vaccines. ‘worth nearly 250 billion rupees.

We have achieved our goal of fully immunizing 70 million people by the end of 2021. To achieve this, our federal government alone has purchased vaccines worth almost Rs 250 billion and provided free vaccines. to citizens of all provinces, Prime Minister Imran tweeted on Friday.

I want to thank the tireless and coordinated work done by the NCOC, federal and provincial governments and health teams to ensure the success of our government’s immunization program.

The Prime Minister thanked the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), federal and provincial administrations and health teams for their tireless and coordinated work in ensuring the success of the government’s immunization program.

Earlier today, Planning Minister Asad Umar, who also heads NCOC, an organization that oversees Covid-19 operations in Pakistan, announced that Pakistan had successfully reached the goal of vaccinating 70 million people. people by the end of the years, which some people thought was impossible.

The goal of fully immunizing 70 million people by the end of 2021 has been reached, the minister announced on the last day of 2021.

Saluting his team at NCOC, he said, I am grateful for the tireless work of the NCOC team, the federation, especially the provincial governments and health teams.

The hard work of all of these people achieved a goal that people thought was impossible.

According to Umar, among the federating units, Islamabad leads with 77% of fully vaccinated. Punjab was 51%, Gilgit Baltistan 46%, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 45%, Balochistan 42%, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 41% and Sindh 37%.

Of the total eligible population, 46% are fully vaccinated and 63% have received at least one dose.

Meanwhile, the NCOC has announced that all vaccination centers across the country will remain closed on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) and resume work on January 3, 2022 (Monday).

The goal was met as fears around the world of another wave of Covid-19 spread after the detection of the Omicron variant in South Africa.

In Pakistan, the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed a total of 79 cases of Omicron across the country, saying it has also isolated patients and initiated contact tracing to control the spread of the variant. .

