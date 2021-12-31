Turkey modifies new deposit tool to ease pound drop





(Bloomberg) – Turkey changed the pricing method used to measure returns on pound-protected deposits, less than two weeks after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the new instrument as part of efforts to support the weakening of the currency. Bloomberg’s Most Read Under the new guidelines issued by the central bank, the so-called conversion rate will be set using the currency purchase rates advertised six times a day instead of once a day. The rate is used to measure the level of the lira against major currencies on the date of opening new accounts. A similar change also applies to deposits whose returns are tied to the price of gold, another instrument that aims to encourage citizens to convert to lire from gold-based deposits. The end-of-term rate will be based on the purchase rate at 11:00 a.m. local time. Erdogan urged citizens to convert foreign currencies into lire on Friday, also calling on those who hold gold in their homes to put their savings in the banking system. Interest is the reason and inflation is the result, he said in Istanbul, adding that those who think the opposite is true are acting with the capitalist logic of the West. Islamic teachings provide a weapon against those who attack Turkey through exchange rates, he said. The president unveiled a contingency plan on December 20 to curb the pound’s unprecedented depreciation and protect investors against currency fluctuations. A measure ensures that the yields on lira-denominated deposits will not be lower than bank interest rates, with the aim of ending the current demand for spot currencies. How Erdogans plans to stop the lira drop is supposed to work The pound recovered some of its losses in December after Erdogan introduced the mechanism. However, the currency remains around 31% weaker than it was on September 23, when the central bank started cutting interest rates. It remains the worst performing among emerging market currencies against the dollar this year, falling around 43%. The story continues If parts of the system are continually being changed, people may choose to wait for a more beneficial change, said Ozlem Derici Sengul, founding partner of Istanbul-based Spinn Consulting. We were going through a serious liquidity crisis for the pound and the only way to increase the basis of the pound is through this mechanism. Unless it works quickly, loan rates will not go down. Speaking in a TV interview on December 29, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said the amount deposited by citizens under the new system reached 59.8 billion lire (about 4.5 billion of dollars). The pound weakened 0.8% to 13.2598 per dollar at 2:35 p.m. Friday, its fifth day of decline. The currency depreciated 44% in 2021, the worst performing among emerging market currencies tracked by Bloomberg. (Updates with Erdogans comments in fourth, price in last paragraph.) Bloomberg Businessweek Most Read 2021 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/turkey-tweaks-lira-deposit-tool-093154317.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos