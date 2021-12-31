PM Imran Khan hails NCOC and health administrations for successful COVID vaccination





–

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: Prime Minister Imran Khan commended the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) and relevant health facilities for successfully meeting the goal of delivering COVID doses to 70 million people in 2021.

We have reached our goal of fully vaccinating 7 crore of our people by the end of 2021, the prime minister said in a statement on Friday.

The prime minister said that to achieve the goal, the federal government alone procured COVID vaccines worth nearly Rs 250 billion and provided free vaccines to citizens of all provinces. .

Imran Khan also acknowledged and thanked the tireless and coordinated work done by the NCOC, federal and provincial governments and health teams to ensure the success of the government’s immunization program.

Vaccine statistics: Vaccine administered across Pakistan in the last 24 hours: 1,599,380 Total vaccines administered so far: 156,623,021 Today Pakistan reached the goal of 70 million people fully vaccinated! ??

NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 31, 2021

Earlier, while giving details of the COVID vaccination campaign, NCOC Chairman Asad Umar said Islamabad leads with 77% of the population fully vaccinated, Punjab 51% Gilgit-Baltistan 46%, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 45%, Balochistan 42%, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 41%, and Sindh 37%.

Asad Umar said 46 percent of the total eligible population is fully vaccinated and 63 percent has received at least one dose.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dnd.com.pk/pm-imran-khan-hails-ncoc-health-administrations-over-successful-covid-vaccination/261292 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos