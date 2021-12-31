January 6 committee: new attack on Trump’s panel of allies is a long plan





A common thread in many cases are allegations that the make-up of the select committee – where the House Republican leadership did not pick the group’s GOP members – makes it a flawed effort from the start and that its power to ‘requiring registrations should be invalidated.

This theory has yet to be tested in court, but legal experts have told CNN the claim is a Hail Mary at best, especially given the context in which witnesses are trying to bring it.

Several witnesses seeking to block subpoenas from the Jan.6 committee are former aides to former President Donald Trump, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Other challengers are individuals like “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander, who were involved in the events leading up to the US Capitol Riot.

Several people suing the committee have already handed over some of the information it sought, but wish to block subpoenas the committee issued to their phone companies for certain phone data.

It’s unclear what impact the lawsuits might have on the committee’s investigation, given the dozens of depositions the committee has taken and the thousands of documents it has obtained. But with the committee only having a year to do its job, as Republicans are likely to take over the House and its inquiry, any delay caused by court proceedings could prove costly.

The nine lawsuits that have been brought against the committee in recent weeks relate to various allegations – some alleging constitutional violations and others claiming that the subpoenas violate laws protecting the confidentiality of electronic communications.

But the allegations attacking the composition of the committee are where lawyers representing right-wing witnesses have placed their highest hopes.

Several of the witnesses allege that the subpoenas are invalid because of who sits on the committee and the members of the process were chosen. They point to the wording of the resolution creating the committee which asks the Speaker of the House to choose five of the 13 appointed members of the committee after “consultation with the minority leader”.

When House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy proposed to a group of potential GOP members including Republicans who supported Trump’s attempt to overturn the election, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dismissed the recommendations. Democrats instead chose two Republicans – Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger – who had openly criticized Trump’s role in fostering the riot.

The claim is “unique, according to Michael Stern, a former senior House lawyer, who told CNN he was unaware of the House precedent that would cover it. The question for the courts in these cases may be what the House intended.

“Common sense,” said Stern, is that “the House probably did not intend that the minority could block the very existence of the committee by simply refusing to cooperate.”

The very wording of the resolution that only requires “consultation” with the minority leader before committee members are chosen.

“Regarding the resolution establishing the committee, it only promised ‘consultation’ with the minority. It did not promise the minority any particular membership,” said Charles Tiefer, professor of legislation at the law school of the University of Baltimore and former Deputy General of the House. council of the House.

What also doesn’t help the witness case, Stern said, is that the House has since approved the contempt resolutions resulting from the inquiry. The House “likely would not have certified contempt if it believed the committee was not authorized to act under the rules of the House,” Stern said.

Meadows’ complaint cites a 1963 Supreme Court ruling that overturned the conviction of an individual who was prosecuted for failing to appear to testify before the House committee on anti-American activities. The judges concluded that the committee had broken its own rules for how it proceeded to find the testimony of the individual.

“So there could well be – and I think there is – a problem with the make-up of the committee, because it doesn’t have a full list of Republican members and there is an issue with the way the Republican members have been appointed, “said Stanley Brand, former House general counsel and lawyer for former Trump aide Dan Scavino. (Scavino has been subpoenaed by the House and has not yet testified, but neither has he sued the committee.)

The onslaught of lawsuits did not force an emergency lawsuit to block the committee’s subpoenas. Judges have already rejected two attempts by Trump sidekicks Flynn and Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich to quickly bring in a court.

Additionally, several of the committee’s legal challengers have admitted to providing the committee with a lot of information already, while their lawsuits indicate that the committee was able to get much of what it asked for.

Alexander filed his lawsuit Dec. 17 against the subpoena for his phone records after spending eight hours testifying and turning over thousands of files – including 1,500 phone messages – to investigators. And his lawyers backed away from his testimony, suspecting the House committee of subpoenaing witnesses’ banking records – a suspicion that turned out to be true. Four other people who aided staff at the Jan.6 White House rally have touted their cooperation with the House investigation in their joint lawsuit challenging subpoenas for their phone records. They had dropped their objections to some of the committee’s inquiries, particularly on the financing and planning of the rally, once they realized the information had been provided by other witnesses to the rally, the lawsuit said.

Cases where witnesses sue phone companies or other third parties to challenge the committee’s subpoenas regarding their cases could offer witnesses the best opportunity to test their legal claims, according to Brand.

The DC Circuit precedent will be a problem for witnesses seeking review of subpoenas addressed to them, according to Brand, if the Justice Department does not prosecute them for contempt or if Congress has failed to initiate proceedings. civil proceedings to enforce subpoenas.

“The way you challenge a rule or committee procedure is done either through a contempt process or through legal action taken to enforce the subpoena,” Brand said. “So you can’t get pre-execution judicial review, at least under the current state of the law.”

But courts may still be less inclined to guess how the House interprets the resolution than they would be if the witnesses were subject to criminal prosecution.

“I think courts are likely, especially in this context, to defer to the House’s interpretations of its rules and not be as strict as they have been in other cases involving convictions. criminal, ”Stern said.

