Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin exchange New Year’s greetings

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin exchanged New Year greetings on Friday.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi sent his sincere congratulations and best wishes to Putin and the Russian people.

Noting that the year 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good Neighborliness and China-Russia Friendly Cooperation, Mr. Spirit of eternal friendship and win-win cooperation.

The two sides pledged to reach a four-point deal to support each other firmly as their political trust in each other grew deeper and deeper, he said, adding that they had also worked hard against the impact of the crisis. COVID-19 pandemic and achieved successful results. in their all-round practical cooperation.

Xi noted that the China-Russia Year of Scientific and Technological Innovation program has been successfully completed, bilateral trade has reached a new high, and major strategic projects in areas such as energy. , aerospace and connectivity were advancing at a faster pace.

The two countries, he added, have cooperated closely in international and regional affairs, practiced true multilateralism and safeguarded the common values ​​of humanity which are peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, injecting precious stability and positive energy into the complicated international situation.

The Chinese president said he was deeply satisfied with the fruits of bilateral relations.

Turning to 2022, Xi said the two countries will launch the Sports Year exchange program and write a new chapter in the eternal friendship between the two countries.

Noting that Putin will visit China and attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Xi said he looked forward to staying in close contact with Putin through various means and jointly leading the comprehensive strategic partnership. Sino-Russian coordination for a new era to stabilize and sustained development.

He also called for concerted efforts to improve bilateral cooperation in various fields, give a stronger impetus to the respective development of the two countries and further contribute to building a new type of international relations and a community of destiny for humanity.

For his part, Putin sent his sincere greetings to Xi and wished the friendly Chinese people happiness and good health.

He noted that the outgoing year marked the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Russian-Chinese Treaty of Good Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, which laid a solid foundation for the development of bilateral relations.

The two countries carried out fruitful cooperation in 2021, he said, recalling that they carried out political dialogues at different levels, achieved a new record in bilateral trade, achieved fruitful results in the program of Year of scientific and technological innovation and maintained close and effective coordination. on the resolution of major international and regional problems.

He said he was confident that with joint efforts, bilateral cooperation in various fields will further develop.

Expecting a successful sports exchange program between Russia and China, Putin said he is firmly convinced that Chinese friends will make the Beijing Winter Olympics a success, and looks forward to meeting Xi at the opening of the big sporting event.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin also exchanged New Year greetings.

In his message, Li noted that the two sides successfully held the 26th regular meeting between their heads of government not so long ago and reached a series of important consensuses.

He said he was ready to keep in close contact with Mishoustine and work together to open a new chapter, take a fresh look and achieve new results in bilateral practical cooperation.

Mishustin recalled that the two countries have made new arrangements to further strengthen their practical cooperation during the 26th regular meeting between their heads of government.

He added that he looked forward to the two sides continuing to maintain a constructive dialogue on issues of common concern and wishes China success in hosting the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.