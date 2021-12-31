Donald Trump reveals first rally of 2022 as he prepares for return year





Donald Trump has announced that his first rally of 2022 will be held in Arizona, in what could be another busy year for the former president.

The event, announced by its Save America Political Action Committee, will take place at the Country Thunder Festival Grounds in Florence on January 15.

The rally will be the former president’s first since he appeared at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines in October. He last appeared in Arizona at a rally hosted by Turning Point Action in Phoenix on July 24.

Trump and his supporters have viewed Arizona as a focal point in their continued push for the “big lie” narrative that the 2020 election was rigged in favor of President Joe Biden.

For weeks, the most populous area of ​​the state, Maricopa County, has been subject to a conspiracy theory audit in attempts to overturn election results in favor of Trump. due to false allegations of electoral fraud.

In September, the audit not only found Biden still winning Arizona State by around 10,500 votes, but Trump had actually received fewer votes than the initial tally.

Trump’s rally at the Country Thunder Festival Grounds in Florence will take place nine days after he prepares to hold a press conference at his resort town of Mar-a-Lago, Florida on January 6, the first anniversary of the uprising by his supporters on Capitol Hill, where he should continue to falsely claim he lost the last election due to widespread electoral fraud.

“Remember, the insurgency took place on November 3, it was the completely unarmed demonstration of the rigged election that took place on January 6,” Trump said in a statement announcing the conference.

Elsewhere, the biggest plan for Trump in 2022 could be the announcement that he is set to run for president again, something he teased but has not given a firm response almost immediately since. that he left office in January.

Polls have often found Trump to be the Republicans’ preferred choice of any potential GOP candidate in the 2024 election.

Trump also hopes to be able to launch his new social media network by early 2022.

The Truth Social platform was announced by Trump in October after being banned from all major social media sites in the wake of the January 6 attack. Previous attempts by the former president to replace his social media presence with his blog “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” were shut down after a few weeks due to low readership.

The launch of the new social media site could hit a roadblock as the planned merger between Trump Media & Technology Group and front company, Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), is currently under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as the Financial Sector Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

The investigation would seek to determine whether Trump’s media group had any talks with the special-purpose acquisition company before it was made public.

When the merger was announced, the value of DWAC’s shares rose from approximately $ 10 to $ 175.

The DWAC said in court records that the SEC did not conclude from its review that anyone had broken the law or that the SEC had “a negative opinion of DWAC or any person, event or security.” The company said the FINRA investigation “should not be interpreted” as an indication that it has found violations.

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Defense Contractor Complex on August 18, 2020 in Yuma, Arizona. The former president will hold a rally in Florence, Arizona on January 15, 2022. Getty Images

