Can the Covid scandal defeat Imran Khan?





Dark clouds of corruption hang over Prime Minister Imran Khan’s fourth year in the saddle. While he always remains loud and adamant about blaming his rivals for corruption, the corruption network slowly but inevitably draws him into the vortex.

Although there have been intermittent reports of scandals in infrastructure projects, Imran Khan has remained almost intact in a country known for its mega scandals and corruption. But the covid scandal could undo this “honeymoon” period if Pakistan’s media and political parties pick up on the colossal deception of people driven to the wall of despair by the epidemic.

The covid scandal, revealed by the government’s own auditor general earlier this year, is a clear case of theft of public money meant to help the needy and medical staff struggling to cope with the aftermath of a pandemic global. The Auditor General’s report showed a huge hole in the war chest amount of 40 billion rupees ($ 200 million), largely intended for workers unemployed by the pandemic since March 2020. The government had planned to give 12,000 rupees for three months to a large number of unemployed from a special fund of Rs 100 billion. But as the audit report showed, almost half of the money went missing during the distribution.

The amount stolen could be several times larger, as Imran Khan’s government withheld the relevant documents from the government’s oversight body. The amount that has remained unaudited exceeds Rs 354.3 billion, or nearly a third of the total financial envelope decided by Prime Minister Imran Khan in March 2020.

Here is the trap. The distribution of the money should have gone through the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). But in reality, not a single penny has passed through the designated official channel but through other “official” means, such as federal ministers and the Department of Finance.

The result was perhaps Imran Khan’s biggest scandal. Thousands of rich, dead and fake people benefited from Covid multibillion rupee relief and activities as medical staff and those in desperate need

financial aid was left out. Where has he gone? Who were the beneficiaries? Why is Prime Minister Imran Khan silent?

The scandal was so embarrassing for Prime Minister Khan that he chose to keep the government’s audit report on the use of Covid funds secret for six months before being forced to go public recently under pressure from the government. International Monetary Fund (IMF). The report’s release was one of five conditions set by the IMF to disburse a $ 1 billion loan by January 2022.

Instead of helping the oversight body and punishing the corrupt, the government has been working overtime to ensure the scandal does not attract too much media attention as Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to launch an offensive against his political rivals to deceive the people.

Even the smallest details of the scam, made public by Pakistan’s Auditor General, should make Imran Khan’s strong protests against corruption hollow. According to the government’s decision, the Rs 1.2 trillion relief plan should have been distributed to needy people, medical staff and workers who lost their livelihoods due to the epidemic’s closure. But the reality, as the report found, was entirely different. Much of the money that should have been given in cash to the unemployed had been usurped along the way. There is no money distribution account. Imran Khans Minister Khusro Bahktiar and the Ministry of Finance apologize for not disclosing details of the money distributed to workers. Much of the missing 40 billion rupees ($ 200 million) comes from a 100 billion rupee emergency fund set up to provide 20.2 million people with 12,000 rupees per month for four months.

Medical staff in the covid departments of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, the largest hospital in Islamabad, the federal capital of Pakistan, received only half of their salaries. A significant amount of money spent on the purchase of emergency medical kits and drugs for covid services across the country was used to purchase fake drugs or drugs and kits at rates much higher than market prices. .

The Covid scandal is yet another blow to the anti-corruption image of Prime Minister Khan. It has been slowly but inevitably drawn into the net of corruption, as the Panama Papers leaked earlier this year showed. The newspapers revealed that two members of his cabinet, Minister of Water Resources Moonis Elahi and Minister of Finance Shaukat Tarin, had hidden their savings in foreign accounts.

The big question today in Pakistan is whether the Covid scandal could undermine Prime Minister Imran Khan’s own image, the only political weapon he has to keep his rivals at bay. (Courtesy of Alarabiya Post)

