Erdogans pushes for low rates that backfire as borrowing costs skyrocket





ANKARA: The cost of borrowing in Turkey is rising, a sign that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (pictured) ‘s policy of lowering interest rates is starting to backfire. Since the central bank started cutting rates in September, the 10-year government bond yield has climbed more than seven percentage points, reaching an all-time high of 24.9% on Wednesday. It is more than 10 percentage points above the benchmark bank repo, the highest premium on record. The surge in bond yields comes as investors fear monetary policy will remain far too loose to contain inflation, which is approaching the highest in a decade and is eroding the value of their local currency holdings. It also highlights the challenges Erdogan faces in putting his unconventional economic theory into practice. He believes low rates are holding back consumer prices and policymakers have the weapons to cut rates by 500 basis points over the past four months to 14%, saying easier politics will fuel growth. The lira lost nearly a third of its value this quarter as investors rushed to buy dollars to protect their savings. The depreciation pushed up the cost of imports, which only fueled further price increases. But even its latest moves to support the lira did little to dampen returns. Turkey has given up using its interest rate weapon and the central bank has lost control over inflation, said Ogeday Topcular, fund manager at RAM Capital SA. The increase in borrowing costs in the market is a natural result, he said. With inflation already above 21%, households and businesses are preparing for the fallout from new stimulus measures. Depositors demand higher rates on their savings accounts and investors provide for a higher risk premium, which risks undermining the benefits of a more flexible central bank policy. Meanwhile, some bank lending rates have shot up to 35%, Dunya Rifat Hisarciklioglu, chairman of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges, told the newspaper this week. This compares to a weighted average of around 21% before the easing cycle began, according to central bank data. The lira lost nearly a third of its value this quarter as investors rushed to buy dollars to protect their savings. The depreciation pushed up the cost of imports, which only fueled further price increases. The median estimate from a Bloomberg survey sees consumer inflation rise six percentage points to 27.3% annually in December. To help stem the currency rush, Erdogan announced a series of extraordinary measures, including a new type of lira bank account, whereby the government compensates for any foreign exchange loss exceeding the interest rate on the deposit. The central bank and state lenders also intervened in the currency market this month by selling dollars. While the measures have given the currency a breathing space, analysts say they risk weighing on the budget and further fueling inflation. Instead of raising interest rates, the government introduced currency-linked deposits. This is a trial and error method, Topcular said. The cost of trial and error can be too high. The currency weakened for a fourth day yesterday. It fell 5.8% to 13.4262 per dollar, cutting a rally that took it from a record low of 18.3633 on December 20 to a high of 10.2512 last week. The yield on 10-year government bonds fell 28 basis points to 24.5%. Bloomberg

