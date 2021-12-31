Prime Minister Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Sehat card





The health card will cover medical care up to 1 million rupees per year, the PM said. By March 2022, all families in the Punjab will have a health card, the PM said. A welfare state is a state where all citizens have equal opportunities for growth and prosperity, said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Naya Pakistan Sehat card for all citizens, declaring that every family would be entitled to medical treatment up to one million rupees per year as part of the universal health coverage program, Geo News reported .

The Prime Minister said that not everyone can make decisions as revolutionary as the PTI did, citing the example of the health card.

“Today every family in the Punjab will be entitled to a health card,” he said, adding that a welfare state is a state where all citizens have equal opportunities for growth and prosperity.

He said it was in the state of Medina that for the first time in history, the state accepted responsibility for the disadvantaged segment of society.

The Prime Minister said that while the welfare state model can be seen in contemporary Europe, it is not seen in Muslim countries.

In a dig into the PML-N mantra of turning Pakistan into an Asiatic tiger, the prime minister said: “The Asiatic tiger is nothing compared to the state of Medina; we are trying to put Pakistan on the path to prosperity.

He said that now the government will not spend money on building hospitals because individuals will build them instead.

“We want to make sure everyone in rural areas has access to health care, and by March 2022 all families in Punjab will have health cards.”

During his one-day visit to the provincial capital, the Prime Minister will also chair various meetings on administrative and political affairs, public order and development projects.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/390745-pm-imran-khan-launches-naya-pakistan-sehat-card The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos