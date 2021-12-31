Why Pakistan’s New National Security Policy Document Won’t Change Its Age-old Anti-Indian View





National security policy talks about economic growth and development, but India-centric security obsession will remain its core policy

India is surrounded by a hostile neighborhood, thanks mainly to China and Pakistan. Since its inception, Pakistan has followed a revisionist policy towards India and its foreign policy has hinged around the perceived existential threat on the part of India.

On December 28, 2021, the Pakistani cabinet approved its first National Security Policy Document (NSP) aimed at guiding its defense and foreign policy. Pakistan National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf said: This is a truly historic achievement; a comprehensive, citizen-centered national security policy with economic security at the heart.

The five-year policy document covering 2022-2026 is presented by the government as the first such strategic document that defines the vision for the national security of the state and the guidelines for the achievement of these goals. The politics, however, have yet to be shared publicly.

The security policy was unveiled at the 36th meeting of the CNS chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, with the participation of key ministers, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, all heads of services, the NSA and senior civilian and military officers, according to a press release issued after the meeting.

NSP-2022-26 was presented for approval by the NSA, who briefed participants on the main features of the policy. He stressed that Pakistan was moving towards a comprehensive national security framework, in which the ultimate goal of national security was to ensure the safety, security and dignity of Pakistani citizens. To ensure this citizen-centered approach to security, the NSP has put economic security at the heart, said Moed Yusuf. According to him, a stronger economy would create additional resources which would in turn be judiciously allocated to further strengthen military and human security.

A national security document is a vision of a path that a nation should take in pursuit of its national goals. It is therefore an overview of the country’s main security concerns and sets out guidelines for dealing with them, which include both external and internal security challenges and its overall national strength. In summary, it is the basic document for using the tools of national power in accordance with national policy to achieve its security objectives in accordance with national interests. All the strategies flow from it, including the military strategy from which the joint land, air and maritime strategies flow.

A national security policy document thus provides clarity and facilitates a synchronized national approach while addressing various security challenges. The policy is designed in consultation with all the stakeholders concerned. A national security strategy must integrate these policy elements in the targeted pursuit of clearly articulated goals and priorities. It must be more than a sum of parts and provide them with overall strategic direction.

Major General Babar Iftikhar, director general of inter-service public relations, said the policy was an important step in strengthening Pakistan’s national security. The Pakistani armed forces will play their part in realizing the vision set out in the policy.

Although the policy remains confidential, it will undoubtedly shed light on major issues such as security, foreign relations and economic matters. As far as India is concerned, what needs to be seen is the articulation of Pakistani policy towards Kashmir, terrorism, proxy war, their nuclear policy, relations with China. , policies vis-à-vis Afghanistan as well as their relations with other countries. in the region and beyond. More importantly, national targets should be specified, along with the capacities and means necessary to achieve them.

Sadly, Pakistan has stuck to the belief that India seeks to divide Pakistan along ethnic lines, and although there have been repeated attempts by India to rebuild relations, any peaceful move has been opposed. by the military apparatus as we saw under the prime minister of the time, Atal. Visit of Bihari Vajpayees to Lahore in February 1999 which was followed by Pakistan’s intrusion through the LoC and occupation of the heights above Kargil; and the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modis to Lahore in December 2016, followed by the terrorist attack on Pathankot in January 2016.

While the attack derailed both leaders’ attempts to engage, the attack in Uri later in the year and in Pulwama in February 2019 only reinforced the futility of trying to engage with it. Pakistan as it continued to support terrorist activities and therefore forced a change in India’s policy. strategic restraint when performing surgical strikes. There has not been a bilateral meeting between the two prime ministers since 2015, as there remains deep-seated hostility towards India.

Due to its geostrategic location, Pakistan has always found itself at the center of global geopolitics, be it the Cold War, the occupation of Afghanistan by the former USSR and the global war on terrorism. Since its inception, its foreign policy has been driven largely by security concerns rather than political, economic or social issues. Today Pakistan is the closest to China and that mutual trust comes from the fact that the two have a common goal to counter India.

What remains to be seen is that while the national security policy speaks publicly of economic growth and development progress, these are unlikely to trump its primary security concern, l India, for which it leans strongly towards China. The crucial equations between India and Pakistan will continue to be dominated by Kashmir, the ongoing proxy war and terrorism; this dominant balance is unlikely to be reset by this classified policy document. India’s obsession with security will remain at the heart of this policy.

The author is a veteran of the military. The opinions expressed are personal.

