PM Narendra Modi’s security fleet has a new addition – Mercedes Maybach; Here is how much it costs





The new Mercedes Maybach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he has integrated into his security team, is causing controversy. Amid the discussion of Maybach’s pricing and other details, government officials claimed on Wednesday that the new vehicles were not an upgrade, but rather a normal replacement, as BMW had stopped producing the type that ‘he used before. PM Modi previously drove a Range Rover Vogue, Toyota Land Cruiser and BMW until he was replaced by a Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard. The automobile would cost more than 12 crore rupees, but an official source informed the media: “Cars cost a lot less than the media think, in fact it is about a third of the amount reported in the media.” PM Modi had driven the previous vehicles for eight years. According to insiders, a security assessment discovered this and expressed concerns that it could compromise security. The purchase of assets to improve the safety of a protector is based on the perception of danger. According to insiders, the SPG makes these decisions without consulting the individuals it protects. SEE ALSO: It seems these auto giants are looking to raise vehicle prices the Guard Mercedes-Maybach S 650 is a production automobile with the highest level of armored protection possible. Due to the improved windows and bodywork, the automobile can survive large caliber bullets. A 6-liter twin-turbo V12 engine provides the power. The highest speed is limited to 160 kilometers per hour. The car even has run-flat wheels that would continue to run even if damaged or punctured, allowing for a quick getaway. The SPG, for its part, demanded that the automobile be modified to meet the Prime Minister’s safety requirements. Officials said Modi had given no preference as to which cars to drive, pointing out that Congress President Sonia Gandhi had previously used Range Rovers which were genuinely acquired for the then prime minister. Cover image: Facebook

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://in.mashable.com/mobility/26525/pm-narendra-modis-security-fleet-has-a-new-addition-mercedes-maybach-heres-how-much-it-costs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos