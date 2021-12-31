Alaska GOP Governor Accepts Trump Approval, Murkowski Ultimatum





Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy (right) on Thursday accepted former President Trump’s endorsement Donald Trump Biden said Chile was a “powerful example” to the world in the first call with President-elect historians Jon Meacham and Doris Kearns Goodwin to speak at the Jan. 6 event in the House, streamlined the Pentagon process to seek national guard from DC MORE, which came on condition that the governor in turn approve , Senator Lisa MurkowskiLisa Ann MurkowskiTrump Warns Alaska GOP Governor He Will Revoke His Approval If He Backs Conservative Women’s Group Murkowski Backing Challenger Murkowski Does Anyone Love Congress More? MORE (R-Alaska) in his candidacy for re-election.

Trump released a statement Thursday night saying Dunleavy, who is running for a second term as governor, had accepted the approval.

“Please say thank you to the president for the approval,” Dunleavy said in the statement. “Regarding the other issue, please tell the president he has nothing to worry about. I appreciate all that 45 have done for Alaska and this country.”

It’s unclear if Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy wanted this note to Trump, promising he wouldn’t endorse Lisa Murkowski, to be public, but it’s now! pic.twitter.com/VfefySAbOW

Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) December 31, 2021

Trump, a sign of the influence he continues to exercise within the Republican Party, had put a stipulation on his approval of Dunleavy: the governor could not support Murkowski’s re-election in 2022.

Murkowski was one of seven senators who voted to convict Trump on impeachment charges for his role in inciting the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill. Murkowski was the only senator facing re-election to vote to convict.

Trump had announced the condition of Dunleavy’s approval in a statement on Tuesday, explaining that he supported the governor but that his approval would be “null and void” if the governor approved Murkowski.

NEW!

President Donald J. Trump:

“Mike Dunleavy has been a strong and consistent Conservative since his time in the Alaska State Senate. I was proud to support his first candidacy for governor and I am also proud to support his re-election. virus management, support … pic.twitter.com/728rO0eFnT

Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 28, 2021

In his statement Thursday, Trump called Murkowski an “Alaskan disaster” and praised Dunleavy on his choice.

“This is why Mike Dunleavy has been and will be a great governor,” Trump said.

Trump also targeted the 10 House representatives who voted to condemn him for the Jan.6 insurgency.

In March, Republicans voted to start Rep. Liz CheneyElizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyHistorians Jon Meacham and Doris Kearns Goodwin will speak at the House event on January 6. crime MORE (R-Wyo.), one of the former president’s most vocal critics, of his leadership position. In October, Representative Adam KinzingerAdam Daniel KinzingerHistorians Jon Meacham, Doris Kearns Goodwin will speak at the January 6 event in the House Ukraine’s president and lawmakers huddle amid tensions with Russia. .)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/statewatch/587806-alaska-gop-governor-accepts-trump-endorsement-and-murkowski-ultimatum The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos