Lukashenko sends New Year’s greetings to foreign leaders





MINSK, December 31 (BelTA) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has sent his New Year’s greetings to foreign leaders, BelTA learned from the Belarusian leader’s press service. Greetings were sent to the leaders of the Russian Federation, to the leaders of the CIS countries, to the leaders of other countries from various regions of the world and to the leaders of international organizations. Alexander Lukashenko addressed his congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian President Armen Sargsyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, to Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Georgian President Salomé Zourabichvili. New Year’s greetings were also extended to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi , to the Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh. Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister of that country Narendra Modi, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Hungarian President Janos Ader, Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. New Year’s greetings were also sent to Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth Kingdoms, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, King Philip of the Belgians, King Felipe VI of Spain, Emperor Naruhito of Japan, King Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa of Bahrain and Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Defense Forces of the Kingdom of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al- Thani and his deputy Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al -Thani, Emir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, Lieutenant of the Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem, of Rhode s and of Malta Marco Luzzago, King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand and King Abdullah II of Jordan. On behalf of the Belarusian leader, New Year’s greetings were sent to religious figures and community leaders including Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill, Pope Francis, Catholicos of All Armenians, Supreme Leader of the Armenian Apostolic Church Karekin II. In addition to this, Alexander Lukashenko wished a Happy New Year to the heads of international and regional organizations, including UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev, Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Vladimir Norov, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Peter Maurer, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich and Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas. The Belarusian head of state also receives many New Year’s greetings from foreign leaders and heads of international organizations and other personalities. Greetings have already been received from the Presidents of Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Egypt, Serbia, United Arab Emirates, India, Syria, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Vietnam, Palestine , Rwanda, the Philippines and Mongolia. The Belarusian President received congratulations from senior officials of international organizations, including EAEU, CSTO, CIS and the International Monetary Fund. New Year’s greetings to the Belarusian President continue to flow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://eng.belta.by/president/view/lukashenko-sends-new-year-greetings-to-foreign-leaders-146697-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos