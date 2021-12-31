Legitimate! Jokowi remains owner of state-owned food companies, giveaway for end of 2021: Okezone’s economy





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) approved the creation of a food holding company. This was marked by the signing of Government Regulation (PP) number 118 of 2021 regarding the additional state equity stake in PT Rajawali Nusantara Indonesia (Persero) or RNI. The PP is the basis for the formation of the food holding SOE and RNI is designated as the parent company of the holding. During this time, all holdings in the state capital in the form of shares in the holder members are transferred to RNI. Members of Food Holdings include PT Indonesia Trading Company, PT Sang Hyang Seri, PT Perikanan Indonesia, PT Berdikari, and PT Garam. Also read: PLN gets Rp 5,000 billion PMN, this is the PR of Erick Thohir and Sri Mulyani SOE Minister Erick Thohir said the food business is the main focus and Food SOE Holding needs to create a transformation of the food ecosystem. “Based on the many transformations we have made, the food sector will be the focus for the end of this year and next year, and we hope that Food SOE Holding can take full advantage of Indonesian territory as a country. agriculture, focusing on a market driven food supply chain system, ”said Erick, Friday 12/31/2021). Likewise, RNI CEO Arief Prasetyo Adi said the formation of Food SOE Holding is in line with the vision and mission of government in achieving food business transformation. Read also: Erick Thohir changes the CEO of Indra Karya to become the director of Jasa Tirta I Food Holding is a BUMN prepared by the government through the Ministry of Public Enterprises to support increasing national food security, ”Arief said.

According to him, the presence of a food SOE creates an integrated transformation of the food ecosystem from upstream to downstream. In fact, it is a solution to increase the inclusion and well-being of farmers, ranchers and fishermen. From the upstream to the processing of agricultural products, from the wealth of seafood, we will provide better quality food to consumers, ”he said.

