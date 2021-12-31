PM Modi lays foundation stone for 23 projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore in Uttarakhand





Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday unveiled and laid the foundation stones for 23 projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore in Haldwani ahead of legislative elections in Uttarakhand. These projects cover a wide range of sectors / areas across the state, including irrigation, roads, housing, health infrastructure, industry, sanitation, drinking water supply, according to PMO. . Also read: PM Modi will likely attend US Summit for Democracy It includes three different sections of the Chardham all-season road which have been widened, the Nagina-Kashipur national road, the Suring Gad hydel project and sewer works under the Namami Gange program in Nainital. Lakhwar Multipurpose Hydroelectric Project valued at Rs 5,747 crore, an AIIMS satellite center for Kumaon valued at Rs 500 crore, the Moradabad-Kashipur four-lane road, improved road connectivity with Nepal and an aromatic park in Kashipur are among the key projects founded by the prime minister, according to the PTI. This is Prime Minister Modis’ second visit to the state this month. During his last visit to Uttarakhand on December 4, Modi unveiled projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore in Dehradun in addition to speaking at a campaign rally. Attack the opposition on vote banking policyPrime Minister Narendra Modi said earlier in December in Uttarakhand, linked to the polls, that the BJP is bringing in projects that are for the good of the country, rather than for any community. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 18,000 crore on the Dehraduns Parade grounds, just months before Uttarakhand went to the polls. Prime Minister Modi said these projects would help make this decade Uttarakhand. Over time, there have been a lot of distortions in Indian politics. By creating discrimination, some political parties only focus on a particular section, be it people of their caste, a particular religion or their locality. They see it as their vote bank. These political parties have found another way. In this way, people should not be allowed to gain strength. They want people to always be dependent on them. These political parties have created a belief that they are dependent on the government. The pride and self-esteem of ordinary people has been crushed under a planned plot, he said. Source: Indian Express, NDTV Summary Article name PM Modi lays foundation stone for 23 projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore in Uttarakhand The description These projects cover a wide range of sectors / areas across the state, including irrigation, roads, housing, health infrastructure, industry, sanitation, drinking water supply, according to PMO. . Author TPT Information Office Editor’s name POLITICAL TIMES Publisher logo

