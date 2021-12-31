Chinese dictator Xi Jinping celebrated China’s response to the coronavirus in a New Year’s speech on Friday, omitting that the Communist Party’s failures have resulted in the country currently experiencing its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

The Chinese coronavirus originated in central Wuhan, China in late 2019, a fact the Chinese Foreign Ministry has repeatedly denied, instead floating an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory that the virus originated in Maryland. . A year ago, the Communist Party enthusiastically shared images of large crowds celebrating New Year’s in Wuhan in tight spaces, a sign of triumph over the pandemic. International corporate media covered the celebrations but largely did not follow up on the national outbreak of coronavirus cases that followed two weeks later.

Likewise, the Chinese Communist Party promoted “red tourism” nationwide in October to celebrate the anniversary of the Party’s founding, which allowed a group of tourists from Shanghai to spread the Chinese coronavirus in a much of northern China. The epidemic quickly spread to at least ten provinces. Although Chinese authorities have not confirmed that the two are linked, the outbreak in Inner Mongolia preceded a larger outbreak in Xi’an, the capital of northern Shaanxi Province, which prompted authorities to lock down the city of 13 million inhabitants on Christmas Eve. Xi’an is home to one of the most important artifacts of ancient Christianity, the Nestorian stars, which provides evidence of Christianity existing in China as early as the year 635.

As of this week, terrified residents of Xi’an have started using social media to complain that authorities would not let them leave their homes to eat, leaving them to starve without sufficient supplies.

It is getting more and more ridiculous. I never thought in my life that I would be unable to sleep because I wouldn’t have anything to eat, a comment on Weibo, the social media run by the Chinese government, read this week from a resident of Xi. year.

Xi, who has played no public role in responding to the outbreaks (and no evidence to suggest he worked in any way to contain them), omitted any mention of the gloomy atmosphere in the country when of his New Years Eve. address. Xi said China spent 2021 “making confident progress on the path to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” and painted a picture of a happy and disease-free year. Xi also said in particular that the world is celebrating China, the country of origin of the pandemic, for its response to the pandemic.

“In my phone calls and virtual meetings with foreign leaders and heads of international organizations, I have repeatedly heard applause for China’s fight against [Chinese coronavirus] and contribution to the world [Chinese coronavirus] response, ”Xi said in a televised statement. “To date, China has provided two billion doses of [Chinese coronavirus] vaccines in more than 120 countries and international organizations.

“It is only through unity, solidarity and cooperation that countries around the world can write a new chapter in building a community with a shared future for mankind,” Xi said.

Elsewhere in the speech, Xi applauded Chinese citizens for their “unity” in agreeing to China’s draconian measures against coronaviruses.

He greeted “…[T]The whole nation remains united in the solid [Chinese coronavirus] response, “along with other alleged achievements, which he said marked 2021 as a year of” many memorable Chinese voices, Chinese moments and Chinese stories. “

Xi spent more time in his speech celebrating Chinese astronauts (“taikonauts”) and the anniversary of the Communist Party than addressing the pandemic in China.

“On July 1, we solemnly celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP),” Xi said. “Standing on the Tian’anmen tribune, one could not but be amazed by the extraordinary journey traveled by this great party, a journey of Chinese Communists leading the Chinese people, by the hundreds of millions, in an unyielding struggle against all obstacles. and challenges, and marking spectacular and landmark achievements over the past century.

Xi also mentioned his ongoing campaigns to subdue the former Hong Kong Autonomous Region and the sovereign state of Taiwan.

“The complete reunification of our homeland is an aspiration shared by the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait,” Xi said. “I sincerely hope that all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation will join forces to create a better future for our nation.”

Xi’s tone towards Taiwan was significantly more conciliatory than his threats two years ago, when he swore in a speech: Anyone who tries to tear apart a region of China will perish with their body shattered and their bones reduced to powder.

Xinhua State News Agency famous Xi’s lack of leadership on the pandemic on Friday as “lighting the way forward” for the rest of the world.

“By participating in a series of bilateral and multilateral cloud events over the past year, Xi has demonstrated China’s strong commitment to upholding international justice, helping the world to win. [Chinese coronavirus], and the promotion of balanced, coordinated, inclusive and green development, ”said Xinhua, failing to mention that under Xi, China actively ignored the decisions of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), commits genocide in runs and is the world’s worst polluter. .

