Boris Johnson issues new statement ahead of New Years as Omicron cases rise





Boris Johnson released a New Years statement amid rising Omicron cases. The prime minister used his New Year’s message to announce that the country had met its goal of offering all adults the opportunity to receive a booster vaccine by the end of the year. The Prime Minister said in a social media post on Friday that seven out of ten eligible adults in England have now received their booster shots, with eight million more vaccines delivered since the target was bought back on December 12. . READ MORE:‘Covid deniers’ storm Aintree hospital ward, accuse NHS staff of ‘helping genocide’ But he said those celebrating New Years Eve should always be careful. He said: “Whatever challenges fate continues to throw at us and whatever worries we may have about the weeks and months ahead, especially about Omicron and the growing number of hospitals, we can say one thing for sure, our position this December 31 is incomparably better than last year. “ He also referred to the UK’s economic growth and said the response to the call for vaccination has enabled the country to “keep the economy and society the most open of all major European economies” . Mr Johnson said: “And as I speak tonight on New Years Eve, we have hit our target, we have doubled the speed of the recall deployment, and it is precisely because of this huge national effort that we can celebrate tonight. “But of course I have to urge everyone to be careful and take a test if you go out and remember the importance of ventilation. “Follow the rules whether you are in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland. “And I want to speak directly to anyone who hasn’t been fully immunized yet. “People who think the disease can’t hurt them, look at people going to the hospital now, it could be you. “Look at the intensive care units and the miserable and needless suffering of those who haven’t been recalled, it could be you. “So make it your New Years resolution, much easier than losing weight or keeping a journal, finding a walk-in center, or making an appointment online.” Receive newsletters with the latest news, sport and updates from ECHO Liverpool by signing up here

