Jokowi says Indonesian nation can survive pandemic

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo declared that the Indonesian nation was able to survive in the face of pandemic Covid-19 in 2021.

In addition to success in the health sector, Jokowi said, Indonesia has also survived economically.

The former governor of DKI Jakarta claimed that the economic figures had actually increased towards the end of the year.

“Indonesia’s economy in the third quarter of 2021 grew 3.51 percent,” Jokowi said on his Instagram account @jokowi on Friday 12/31/2021.

Although it brings a lot of uncertainty, Jokowi said, the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed the world towards digital civilization.

“E-commerce, for example, reached a value of US $ 24.8 billion this year,” he said.

Jokowi wants Indonesia to have more influence in the global economy next year.

This can be achieved because Indonesia occupies the position of the Presidency of the G20.

“Which collectively represents 60 percent of the world’s population, 80 percent of the world economy and 75 percent of total trade,” he said.

“Indonesia’s presidency of the G20 is an honor as well as an opportunity for Indonesia to play a more important and decisive role in the recovery of the world economy, a healthier, more just and more sustainable world governance” , Jokowi concluded.

