Erdogan urges Turks to save in lire





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged Turks to keep all their savings in lire as the country’s national currency has lost more than 40% of its value this year. “I want all of my citizens to keep their savings in our own money, to run all their business with our own money, and I recommend it,” Erdogan said in his speech to a business group in Istanbul on Friday. : As long as we don’t take our own money as a benchmark, we are doomed to sink. The Turkish lira, our money, that is what we will use for it. Not with this foreign currency, this foreign currency. Erdogan also called on the Turks to bring their gold savings into the banking system. “The more we bring back to our economy, the 5,000 tons of gold kept under the mattress, the stronger our country and our nation will be,” he added. Referring to recent exchange rate volatility, Erdogan said the matter was largely under control. The Turkish leader reiterated his view that interest rates were the source of inflation. “For some time now, we have been leading the battle to save the Turkish economy from the cycle of high interest rates and high inflation, and bring it on the path of growth through investment, jobs, production, exports and current account surplus, ”he said. “Interest rates are going down, interest rates are going up. My friends, please take this off our books. Interest rates make the rich richer and the poor poorer,” he said. -he adds. The pound has lost over 40% of its value this year. Some attribute the crisis to Erdogan’s decision to cut interest rates. Ankara, however, accuses what it calls foreign plots against Turkey to weaken its economy and “bring the country to its knees”.

