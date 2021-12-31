In 2022, Jokowi optimistic for the Indonesian presidency of the G20





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said he was grateful to Indonesia for the presidency from December 1, 2021 until next year G20. Jokowi is optimistic that Indonesia’s G20 presidency is the momentum for that nation to play a bigger and decisive role in the recovery of the global economy, a healthier, fairer and more sustainable world order. “G20 is a group of 19 countries plus the European Union that collectively represent about 60 percent of the world’s population, 80 percent of the global economy and 75 percent of world trade, “Jokowi said as quoted on his Instagram account @ jokowi, Friday (12/31/2021). Former Governor of DKI Jakarta has revealed that throughout 2021, the people of Indonesia will experience great hardship. Among them, the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and the maintenance of the growth of the Indonesian economy. “Throughout 2021, we will struggle with two big jobs, breaking the chain of spreading the virus and sustaining the growth of the Indonesian economy,” Jokowi said. Nonetheless, Jokowi is grateful the pandemic has so far been on a steep slope. Hospitals are now more flexible in treating patients with non-Covid illnesses. “All of this is due to our role in respecting health protocols and stepping up vaccinations,” he said. He added that since the goal of 208 million vaccination targets until December 30, 2021, the government has injected around 273 million doses of vaccines, 60 million first vaccines and more than 113 million full doses of vaccines. . On the other end of the swing is the economy, Jokowi continued, Indonesia has experienced a recession minus growth, an economic slowdown in many sectors and high uncertainty in all areas. “However, with the spirit of hard work, this nation survived. Our economy in the third quarter of 2021 grew 3.51% (year-on-year). On the other hand, the pandemic is pushing a new world, civilization digital, e-commerce for example, reaching a value of $ 24.8 billion this year, ”he said. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20211231/9/1484158/tahun-2022-jokowi-optimis-presidensi-indonesia-di-g20 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos