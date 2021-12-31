Politics
Boris Johnson says country is ‘incomparably better’ this New Years Eve thanks to vaccination
Boris Johnson praised the Covid vaccination effort for putting the UK in a “incomparably better” position than at the same time last year.
In his New Year’s message, the Prime Minister announced that the country had achieved its goal of offering all adults the opportunity to get a booster by the end of the year.
It is understood that the measure is based both on the use of recalls and on the eligible persons contacted.
In a post, which is to be shared on his social media on Friday, the Prime Minister said seven out of ten eligible adults in England have now received their booster shots – with eight million more vaccines delivered since the target was bought back. December 12.
He once again, however, urged those who celebrate the new Year.
“Whatever challenges fate continues to throw at us and whatever worries we may have about the weeks and months ahead, especially about Omicron and the growing number of hospitals, we can Say one thing with certainty, our position on December 31 is incomparably better than last year, ”he said.
“And as I speak tonight on New Years Eve, we’ve hit our target, we’ve doubled the speed of the recall deployment, and it’s precisely because of this huge national effort that we can celebrate tonight.” Mr Johnson said.
“Although I must of course urge everyone to be careful and take a test if you go out and remember the importance of ventilation,” the prime minister said.
“Follow the rules whether you are in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland. “
Only England have not toughened post-Christmas mixing rules in an effort to limit the spread of Omicron – each of the other nations have tighter regulations in place.
He will refer to the UK’s economic growth and say that responding to the call to get vaccinated has enabled the country to keep the economy and society the most open of all major European economies.
The Prime Minister’s message continued: “And I want to speak directly to anyone who has not yet been fully immunized.
“People who think the disease can’t hurt them, look at people going to the hospital now, it could be you.
“Look at the intensive care units and the miserable and needless suffering of those who haven’t been recalled, it could be you.
“So make it your New Years resolution, much easier than losing weight or keeping a journal, finding a walk-in center, or making an appointment online.”
Earlier in the week, the PM warned of up to 90% of coronavirusespatients in intensive care did not haveBooster vaccine against Covid-19.
In his New Year’s message, Sir Keir Starmer said the country needed leadership to ensure the sacrifices made during the pandemic were not in vain – promising a plan to bring security and prosperity to voters across the country.
The Labor leader will use 2022 to set a plan to “build a new Britain” that “works for everyone,” he pledged.
“I think the best is yet to come for Britain,” said Sir Keir.
“That if we make the right choices together we can seize the future and make it work for every family in every part of Britain.
“This has to be the real legacy of all the sacrifice and pain of the last two years of the pandemic. “
The Labor leader will start 2022 with his party leading in a series of recent opinion polls, as Boris Johnson suffered bruises in December – his own MPs rebel, an argument over the Downing Street parties, and the defeat in the North Shropshire by-elections.
For the Labor leader, the year would be devoted “to laying out, in detail, the ideas that I believe can build a new Britain, a Britain that works for everyone, in all parts of the country and not just for those at the top ”.
As part of his plan to deliver prosperity, Sir Keir said people need to be equipped with the skills to compete in a global market.
“All of this demands a truly vibrant economy ensuring that no town, city, village is left behind as we buy, manufacture and sell more in Britain,” said Sir Keir.
“We will present plans to show how this can work for every nation and region in our UK.”
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey used his post to say he hopes 2022 will be “the year we finally beat Covid”.
“Through all the ups and downs what stood out to me the most was the remarkable courage, resilience and compassion of the British people,” said Sir Ed.
“Everywhere I go, everyone I meet makes me proud to be British and optimistic about our future.”
In Wales, Mark Drakeford urged people to “come together” as he envisioned “better and brighter times ahead”, despite the warning that the country faces a difficult few weeks ahead.
In his New Year’s message, the Prime Minister reflected on the past 12 months and thanked frontline workers and NHS staff for helping keep the country safe.
“Once again our amazing frontline workers and NHS staff have gone above and beyond the call of duty, working day in and day out to take care of us and protect us when needed. Thank you. Diolch o galon i chi gyd, “said Mr Drakeford.
“As we look forward to 2022, we do so knowing that the coming weeks will be difficult. Omicron is here in Wales and is moving fast in our communities.
“There will be better and brighter times to come. Time to spend with friends and family and time to create new memories. So please let us all come together as we head towards the world. new Year.”
While the Scottish Prime Minister said that “2021 has been dominated by the challenges of Covid”.
Nicola Sturgeon thanked the efforts of frontline workers and the “sacrifices of people across the country” but stressed that “we are facing a new challenge”.
She called on Scots to “minimize New Years socialization as much as possible”, adding: “This is not the Hogmanay we all wanted and hoped for.”
“I think we can still look forward to 2022 with optimism,” added Ms Sturgeon, hailing the booster vaccination program as a way to “return to greater normalcy.”
