Politics
At the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Prime Minister Modi, budget 2022, the reforms of the agricultural sector were discussed
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with his cabinet on Wednesday in which a key deliberation on the 2022 budget took place, sources revealed. the 2024 elections in Lok Sabha were discussed, with particular emphasis on the agriculture sector.
During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi stressed that work for India’s century of independence in 2047 is expected to start now, sources reported. Whoever hoists the flag of the Red Fort in 2047, every Indian should feel proud of the trip, he said.
Prime Minister Modi also explained how President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech to parliament will highlight India’s achievements over the past 75 years. The presidents’ budget session addressed to parliament was discussed in detail by ministers.
The budget should keep any remaining promises in mind before 2024, the prime minister reportedly told his ministers, adding that the focus should be on agriculture in the budget. 7 hours.
Minister of Finance chairs pre-budget meeting
On Thursday afternoon, a pre-budget consultation meeting was also chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as well as Union State and Territory (UT) finance ministers for the upcoming budget of the ‘Union 2022-2023. The meeting, held at the Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi, brought together several chief ministers who hold finance portfolios in their respective states. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha were some of the leaders who attended the meeting.
Along with FM Sitharaman, Dr Bhagwat Karad from the Ministry of Finance, Finance Secretary Dr TVSomanathan, DEA Secretary Shri Ajay Seth and DFS Secretary Debasish Panda were also present at the meeting, in addition to other senior ministry officials. finances.
The 2022-2023 budget is expected to be presented on February 1 during the first half of Parliament’s budget session which begins each year in the last week of January. The 2022 budget will be the fourth Union budget of the Modi 2.0 government and FM Sitharaman. It would intervene in the context of the gradual recovery of the Indian economy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic which lasted 2 years.
(With contributions from the agency; Image: ANI / Representative)
