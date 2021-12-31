Xi Jinping closed year with new threat to Taiwan independence: Chinese want reunification





A giant screen in Beijing shows the year-end speech of Chinese regime leader Xi Jinping (REUTERS / Florence Lo) Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a year-end speech on Friday in which he said full reunification of the homeland was the common aspiration of the Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait., according to Chinese official media. Xi reviews some of the most important events of the year in China, among which the celebrations, chaired by him, for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party Last July: We were in Tiananmen after an eventful historic trip, said Xi, who pledged efforts to keep Chinese Communists on time. After a year of Beijing’s tightening of control over the former British colony, Xi said The motherland has always cared about the prosperity of Hong Kong and Macao, where through efforts, the system of one country and two systems can be stable. The Chinese president, who described himself in the speech as someone from the field and experienced poverty, recalled the declared gains of the campaign against extreme poverty in this Asian country, while assuring that there is still a long way to go. Xi Jinping, in an archive photograph. EFE / EPA / PILIPE ROMAIN

Xi also referred to the military and police and their disaster rescue efforts, among which this year in China stood out the floods in central Henan province during the boreal summer that killed more than 300. The president, who has not left the country for nearly two years, stressed that during his videoconference meetings with foreign leaders received praise for China’s contribution in the fight against the pandemic and cited the Asian country’s contribution of 2 billion doses of vaccine to more than 120 countries and international organizations.. Also make sure the step is in place ready to host the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, which will begin in February in the Chinese capital and whose diplomatic boycott were announced by countries like the United States. Xi Jinping faces a year 2022 full of challenges such as the management of Chinese economic slowdown and the 20th Communist Party Congress in the fall, where he could begin a third term unprecedented among his predecessors in recent decades. (With information from EFE) KEEP READING: How Xi Jinping dismantled democracy in Hong Kong Xi Jinping urged Chinese Communist Party leaders to worry less about personal gain Xi Jinping speaks out on religious freedom: beliefs should adapt to Chinese socialism

