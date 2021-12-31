How presidents ring the new year





The sign that will be lit on New Years Eve is displayed in New York City on December 20. Photo: Seth Wenig / Associated Press

The way you celebrate the New Year can reveal a lot. Extroverts revel in the party and the song. Homebodies stay at home while balls fall and traffic jams pop. As far as presidents are concerned, their December 31 habits have often reflected their character and that of their presidencies.

George W. Bush is a good example. Asked by reporters at the end of 2004 about his plans for the New Year, Mr. Bush replied laconically, Early in bed. Her father spent New Years Eve 1989 visiting wounded American soldiers who liberated Panama from the Manuel Noriegas dictatorship.

Richard Nixon spent New Years Eve 1972 shortly after his crushing re-election alone in the White House residence. Ronald Reagan would celebrate at Walter and Leonore Annenberg’s annual glamorous party in Rancho Mirage, California.

In late 1976, lame duck Gerald Ford attended a party where journalist Richard Growald presented him with a Ski Poland poster modified to read Ski Free Poland. The gag refers to the blunder of the Ford debate: There is no Soviet domination over Poland. According to journalist Tom DeFrank, Ford, always a good sportsman, made fun of the farce.

Bill Clinton had a date with Monica Lewinsky on New Years Eve 1995, recounted in the Starr Report. John F. Kennedy spent the week after Christmas 1962 in Palm Beach, Florida. While the President lounged by the pool, Senate Majority Leader Mike Mansfield tried to tell him about Vietnam, but found Kennedy distracted by a Mexican beauty he flirted with wearing sunglasses . . The president and his wife attended a champagne party on his last New Year’s Eve.

Jimmy Carter spent New Years Eve 1977 in Tehran. He toasted Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and called Iran an island of stability. Barely a year later, the shah fled after a coup. On New Years Eve 1979, Iran was holding dozens of American hostages who would not be released until moments after Mr. Carter left in 1981. Lyndon Johnson said at a press conference on December 31, 1967 that the US effort in Vietnam was the most prudent and self-limited air warfare in history.

Hollywood-loving Barack Obama would host a family talent show on New Years Eve, modeled after shows like American Idol and The X Factor. Donald Trump signaled the New Year by tweeting. In 2017 he wrote: As our country quickly becomes stronger and smarter, I wish all of my friends, supporters, enemies, enemies and even the very dishonest Fake News Media a Happy New Year.

This will be Joe Bidens’ first New Years Eve as president. Last year, the 78-year-old President-elect appeared with his wife on the premier seniors’ show, Dick Clarks New Years Rockin Eve.

Mr. Troy is a senior fellow at the Bipartisan Policy Center and the most recent author of Fight House: Rivalries in the White House From Truman to Trump.

Newspaper Editorial Report: Best of the Year by Kim Strassel, Bill McGurn, Mary O’Grady and Dan Henninger. Images: AFP / Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly

Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Published in the print edition of December 31, 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-president-ring-in-the-new-year-biden-trump-kennedy-carter-ford-reagan-character-11640891409 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]etingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos