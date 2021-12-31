Trump supporters bombard election workers with threats and abuse





The GOP has spent much of the past year undermining the authority of state and local election officials as part of the party’s continuing efforts to destroy confidence in American democracy, following the failure of the re-election of Donald Trump.

As Trump and his supporters continue to lie about the 2020 presidential election and criticize election officials who refused to accept attempts to overturn the results, it shouldn’t be too surprising that, according to a report released by Reuters On Thursday, these local officials have been the subject of a constant stream of abuse and threats since the 2020 presidential election.

The report contains more than 850 threatening and hostile messages covering 30 jurisdictions in 16 states. Law professors and lawyers say about 110 of them appear to warrant federal prosecution.

In one of those messages, a caller said, “We’re coming after you and all the motherfuckers who stole this election with our Second Amendment. May the subpoenas be cursed … You will be served lead.

Another caller threatened: “You cannot run for governor when you are already dead. We’re gonna hang you for treason, you fucking bitch. You going down.”

In addition to election officials, members of Congress have also been caught in the “Trump tunnel of hate,” as Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) Put it. Even Republicans have received death threats for supporting bipartisan infrastructure legislation.

Unlike the GOP-led “audits” of the 2020 election results in battlefield states like Arizona, which were patently ridiculous to begin with and were going nowhere, the party’s emphasis on advice electoral and other often overlooked roles in the electoral process could in fact have consequences. And the volume and vitriol in the voicemail messages to election officials seems to reflect the importance of his efforts to the base Trump’s goal of getting him back to office.

In the meantime, Ted Cruz and others will likely continue to spread lies about the vote, and then attempt to justify what his party is doing by claiming that many Americans simply have doubts about the electoral process, knowing full well who is responsible for it. sow those doubts in the first place.

