New Year’s Covid restrictions ‘will be taken into account’ by Boris Johnson next week

Boris Johnson could still impose new Covid restrictions in early 2022 as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly across the country.

Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have already imposed restrictions, with England the only country in the UK to have yet introduced stricter measures.

But that could change next week, as Boris Johnson is reportedly considering restrictions for the New Year, as reported Online mail.

It comes as the UK announces a record day for positive coronavirus test results with 189,846 cases confirmed by today’s update (December 31).

A total of 160,276 of these cases have been recorded in England, where restrictions have yet to be imposed, in addition to mandatory masks in some situations.

Boris Johnson shared his New Years Eve message to the public today in which he urged people to continue to receive their booster shots.

He also didn’t rule out the possibility of further restrictions on coronaviruses in the new year amid “the growing number of hospitalizations.”

However, he insisted that our position today was “incomparably better than last year”.

Her statement in full read, “Happy New Year. 2022 is almost upon us. And whatever challenges fate continues to throw at us and whatever worries we may have about the weeks and months to come. , especially on omicron and the growing numbers in hospitals, we can say one thing for sure – our position on December 31 is incomparably better than last year.

“This country has the fastest growing economy in the G7. We have more people at work now than there were before the pandemic started. And if you want a sign of future growth, look at the massive global investment in UK high tech.

“Almost $ 30 billion in the British tech sector this year; twice as much technology investment as Germany, three times as much as France.

“And there is a primary reason why the UK has been able to keep the economy and society the most open of all major European economies.

“And it is because the British people have responded heroically, willingly and in almost unbelievable numbers to the call for vaccination.

“And as I speak tonight on New Years Eve, we’ve hit our target, we’ve doubled the speed of the recall deployment. And it’s precisely because of this huge national effort that we can celebrate tonight.

“Although of course I should urge everyone to be careful and take a test if you go out and remember the importance of ventilation. Follow the rules if you are in Scotland, Wales or Ireland. North.

“And I want to speak directly to anyone who hasn’t been fully immunized yet. People who think the disease can’t hurt them – look at people going to the hospital now, it could be you. Look at the intensive care units and the miserable and needless suffering of those who haven’t had their recall, it could be you.

“So make it your New Years resolution – much easier than losing weight or keeping a journal – find a walk-in center or make an appointment online. Get that shot and do something that will do. of 2022 a good year for all of us. “

The Prime Minister is expected to make a decision next week on whether to impose restrictions on indoor mixing in England.

Professor Peter Openshaw, from the Government Advisory Group on New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats (Nervtag), said: ‘I think we have not quite reached the threshold set by the government in terms of NHS overflow , but it looks like it will be reached fairly quickly. “