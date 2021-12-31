Speech by President Xi Jinping to celebrate the New Year 2022

On New Year’s Eve, President Xi Jinping delivered his speech to celebrate the arrival of 2022.

BEIJING, Dec.31 (Xinhua) – On New Year’s Eve, President Xi Jinping delivered his speech to celebrate the arrival of 2022, broadcast by China Media Group and the Internet. The full text of the statement follows:

My greetings to you all. The year 2022 is approaching. From Beijing, I wish you all a Happy New Year!

The past year has had an exceptional significance. We are living through important events in the history of our Party and our country. At the historic convergence of the two-centennial goals, we have embarked on a new journey to build a modern socialist country in all respects and we are confidently taking steps towards the great revitalization of the Chinese nation.

From the beginning to the end of the year, the Chinese people worked hard in fields, businesses, communities, schools, hospitals, barracks and research institutes, among others. Throughout the year, we have made an effort, made our contribution and received a lot in return. Over time, we have seen and experienced a resilient and vibrant China, a country with a friendly and respectable people, a country that is developing rapidly with each passing day and continuously making progress in all its endeavors.

On July 1, we solemnly celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Looking at the Tian’anmen Tribune, one cannot but be amazed by the extraordinary journey this great Party has made, a journey of Chinese Communists leading the Chinese people, by the hundreds of millions, in a bitter struggle against all obstacles and challenges. and to obtain the spectacular achievements which marked the era during the last century. To fulfill our great mission, we must always remain true to our original aspiration. It is only through vigorous and determined effort that we can live up to our responsibility to history, prove that we are worthy of our time, and live up to people’s expectations.

The sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee adopted the third party resolution on historical issues. The CCP’s century-old achievements are a source of motivation, and its centuries-old experience is a source of inspiration. I referred to Chairman Mao’s conversation with Mr. Huang Yanpei at his cave dwelling in Yan’an, and the importance of leading a daring self-revolution to win a historic initiative. Achieving the great revitalization of the Chinese nation will not be as easy a task as a walk in the park; It won’t happen overnight, or out of pure fanfare. We must always maintain a long-term perspective, be aware of potential risks, maintain our strategic focus and determination, and “reach for the big and the big while tackling the delicate and the small.”

Our country, as large as it is, also has its list of priorities. The myriad of things we deal with boils down to matters relating to all families. During my field trips to different places, I have seen and heard a lot of things which I find very inspiring and enriching. Whenever I visit people in their homes, I ask them if they are having any other difficulties, and I remember everything they have to share with me.

I always care about people’s concerns and always strive to meet people’s aspirations. Having worked in the field myself, I know exactly what poverty is. Thanks to the sustained efforts of the Chinese people from generation to generation, those who have lived in poverty no longer have to worry about food or clothing, or access to education, housing and insurance. sickness. Achieving a moderately prosperous society in all respects and eradicating extreme poverty is what the CCP has brought to our people, as well as a contribution to the world. To ensure that everyone lives a better life, we must never be satisfied with what we have accomplished and there is still a long way to go.

A well-used Yellow River is an ancient aspiration of the Chinese people. In recent years, I have visited the nine provinces or autonomous regions of the upper, middle and lower reaches of the Yellow River. From the Yellow River and the Yangtz River, two “rivers” of the Chinese nation, to the clear Qinghai Lake and the mighty Yarlung Zangbo River; the South-North Water Diversion Project, known as the Project of the Century, Saihanba Forest, represented by a green spot on the map; from the north elephants’ walk and return to Yunnan province, migration and return of Tibetan antelopes – all of this reminds us that “if we do not let Nature down, Nature will never fail us”.

This year also recorded many memorable Chinese voices, moments and stories: young people vowed to “join the Party to make my country strong”; affectionate expression of “pure and true love reserved for the fatherland”; the Zhurong rover exploring Mars, the Xihe satellite chasing the Sun and the space station’s Tianhe central module traveling between the stars; athletes who go above and beyond to stand out in the sports field; Whole Nation United in Strong COVID-19 Response; people in disaster areas working together to rebuild their homes; members of the People’s Liberation Army and the armed police who are dedicated to building a strong army and protecting our country. The hard work and dedication of countless unsung heroes has contributed to China’s great leap into the new era.

The prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao are still at the heart of the motherland. It is only with unity and common efforts that we can ensure the strong implementation of “one country, two systems” in the long term. The complete reunification of our homeland is an aspiration shared by the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. I sincerely hope that all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation will join forces to create a better future for our nation.

In my phone calls and virtual meetings with foreign leaders and heads of international organizations, I have often heard praise for China’s fight against COVID-19 and its contribution to the global response to the pandemic. . To date, China has provided two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 120 countries and international organizations. It is only through unity, solidarity and cooperation that countries around the world can write a new chapter in building a community with a shared future for humanity.

In just over a month, the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games will open. Greater public involvement in winter sports also contributes to the Olympic Movement. We will spare no effort to present a great Olympic Games to the world. The world is looking to China, and China is ready.

The bell is about to ring for the New Year. As we speak, three Chinese astronauts are on duty in space; our compatriots abroad are still working very hard; people in diplomatic missions and companies, as well as Chinese students abroad are courageously available; and our many dream hunters continue their good work. All his great efforts are accepted and I offer you my best wishes for the New Year.

Let’s work together for a common future. May our country experience prosperity and may our people live in peace and harmony! To finish