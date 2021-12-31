Pandemic and economy are like two bodies to be taken care of

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said that in 2021 the government will do two big jobs.

First, break the chain Covid-19, second, keep economy to keep growing.

“Pandemic and the economy is like two bodies at the end of a movement that must be kept in balance,“to say” Jokowi quoted from his Instagram account @jokowi, Friday (12/31/2021).

According to the president, the current state of the spread of the Corona virus is increasingly tilted.

This is due to the hard work by all parties to comply with health protocols and step up vaccination against Covid-19.

“As of December 30, we have injected approximately 273 million doses of vaccine, 160 million doses of the first vaccine and over 113 million doses of the full vaccine,” he said.

Jokowi revealed that from an economic perspective, Indonesia has experienced a recession minus growth, an economic slowdown in various sectors, as well as uncertainty in all areas.

Read also: Jokowi spends New Years Eve at Bogor Palace, no special events

However, Jokowi continued, this nation is able to survive and the economy has improved as well.

“The Indonesian economy in the third quarter of 2021 grew by 3.51%,He said.

Even the situation pandemic Covid-19 is pushing the world to confront digital civilization.

“E-commerce, for example, reached a value of US $ 24.8 billion this year,Jokowi added.

Get Updates choice news and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your cell phone.